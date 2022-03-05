Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) drives to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-21, 3-16 Big Ten) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Kohl Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

  • The 70.9 points per game the Badgers score are 8.1 fewer points than the Cornhuskers allow (79.0).
  • The Cornhuskers' 73.4 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 66.2 the Badgers allow.
  • The Badgers are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
  • The Cornhuskers are shooting 44.1% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 43.5% the Badgers' opponents have shot this season.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Jonathan Davis leads the Badgers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.3 points, pulling down 8.3 rebounds and dishing out 2.2 assists per game.
  • Brad Davison leads the Badgers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl lead Wisconsin on the defensive end, with Hepburn leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Wahl in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Bryce McGowens is at the top of the Cornhuskers scoring leaderboard with 17.2 points per game. He also pulls down 5.3 rebounds and dishes out 1.4 assists per game.
  • Nebraska's leader in rebounds is Derrick Walker with 5.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Alonzo Verge Jr. with 5.2 per game.
  • C.J. Wilcher knocks down 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cornhuskers.
  • Nebraska's leader in steals is Verge (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Walker (0.9 per game).

Wisconsin Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Indiana

W 74-69

Away

2/20/2022

Michigan

W 77-63

Home

2/23/2022

Minnesota

W 68-67

Away

2/26/2022

Rutgers

W 66-61

Away

3/1/2022

Purdue

W 70-67

Home

3/6/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

Nebraska Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/18/2022

Maryland

L 90-74

Home

2/22/2022

Northwestern

L 77-65

Away

2/25/2022

Iowa

L 88-78

Home

2/27/2022

Penn State

W 93-70

Away

3/1/2022

Ohio State

W 78-70

Away

3/6/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Nebraska at Wisconsin

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

