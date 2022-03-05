Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Mar 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) drives to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-21, 3-16 Big Ten) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Kohl Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Arena: Kohl Center

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

The 70.9 points per game the Badgers score are 8.1 fewer points than the Cornhuskers allow (79.0).

The Cornhuskers' 73.4 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 66.2 the Badgers allow.

The Badgers are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.

The Cornhuskers are shooting 44.1% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 43.5% the Badgers' opponents have shot this season.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Jonathan Davis leads the Badgers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.3 points, pulling down 8.3 rebounds and dishing out 2.2 assists per game.

Brad Davison leads the Badgers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl lead Wisconsin on the defensive end, with Hepburn leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Wahl in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch

Bryce McGowens is at the top of the Cornhuskers scoring leaderboard with 17.2 points per game. He also pulls down 5.3 rebounds and dishes out 1.4 assists per game.

Nebraska's leader in rebounds is Derrick Walker with 5.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Alonzo Verge Jr. with 5.2 per game.

C.J. Wilcher knocks down 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska's leader in steals is Verge (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Walker (0.9 per game).

Wisconsin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 Indiana W 74-69 Away 2/20/2022 Michigan W 77-63 Home 2/23/2022 Minnesota W 68-67 Away 2/26/2022 Rutgers W 66-61 Away 3/1/2022 Purdue W 70-67 Home 3/6/2022 Nebraska - Home

Nebraska Schedule