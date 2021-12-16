How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nicholls State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nicholls State Colonels (7-3) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Wisconsin Badgers (8-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Kohl Center.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nicholls State
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Kohl Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Nicholls State
- The 68.4 points per game the Badgers score are only 2.5 more points than the Colonels allow (65.9).
- The Colonels' 80.0 points per game are 19.5 more points than the 60.5 the Badgers give up.
- The Badgers are shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 40.4% the Colonels allow to opponents.
- The Colonels' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jonathan Davis leads the Badgers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 18.8 points, grabbing 5.5 rebounds and distributing 2.1 assists per game.
- Brad Davison leads the Badgers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Wisconsin steals leader is Davis, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tyler Wahl, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Nicholls State Players to Watch
- The Colonels' Jitaurious Gordon averages enough points (19.1 per game) and assists (3.2 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Emmanuel Little grabs 6.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.4 points per game and adds 0.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Nicholls State rebounding leaderboard.
- Gordon is consistent from three-point range and leads the Colonels with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Nicholls State's leader in steals is Devante Carter with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ryghe Lyons with 1.6 per game.
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
W 61-55
Away
12/1/2021
Georgia Tech
W 70-66
Away
12/4/2021
Marquette
W 89-76
Home
12/8/2021
Indiana
W 64-59
Home
12/11/2021
Ohio State
L 73-55
Away
12/15/2021
Nicholls State
-
Home
12/23/2021
Morgan State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Illinois State
-
Home
1/3/2022
Purdue
-
Away
1/6/2022
Iowa
-
Home
1/9/2022
Maryland
-
Away
Nicholls State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Cal Poly
W 75-72
Away
11/24/2021
Utah Valley
L 74-63
Away
11/27/2021
Southwestern Christian
W 87-58
Home
12/9/2021
Mississippi Valley State
W 95-80
Away
12/13/2021
Blue Mountain (MS)
W 87-69
Home
12/15/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
12/18/2021
Mississippi Valley State
-
Home
12/21/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
12/29/2021
Purdue
-
Away
1/6/2022
Incarnate Word
-
Home
1/15/2022
New Orleans
-
Away