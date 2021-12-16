Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

The Nicholls State Colonels (7-3) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Wisconsin Badgers (8-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Kohl Center.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nicholls State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Arena: Kohl Center

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Nicholls State

The 68.4 points per game the Badgers score are only 2.5 more points than the Colonels allow (65.9).

The Colonels' 80.0 points per game are 19.5 more points than the 60.5 the Badgers give up.

The Badgers are shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 40.4% the Colonels allow to opponents.

The Colonels' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Jonathan Davis leads the Badgers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 18.8 points, grabbing 5.5 rebounds and distributing 2.1 assists per game.

Brad Davison leads the Badgers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Wisconsin steals leader is Davis, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tyler Wahl, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Nicholls State Players to Watch

The Colonels' Jitaurious Gordon averages enough points (19.1 per game) and assists (3.2 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Emmanuel Little grabs 6.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.4 points per game and adds 0.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Nicholls State rebounding leaderboard.

Gordon is consistent from three-point range and leads the Colonels with 3.1 made threes per game.

Nicholls State's leader in steals is Devante Carter with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ryghe Lyons with 1.6 per game.

Wisconsin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Saint Mary's (CA) W 61-55 Away 12/1/2021 Georgia Tech W 70-66 Away 12/4/2021 Marquette W 89-76 Home 12/8/2021 Indiana W 64-59 Home 12/11/2021 Ohio State L 73-55 Away 12/15/2021 Nicholls State - Home 12/23/2021 Morgan State - Home 12/29/2021 Illinois State - Home 1/3/2022 Purdue - Away 1/6/2022 Iowa - Home 1/9/2022 Maryland - Away

Nicholls State Schedule