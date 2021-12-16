Skip to main content
    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nicholls State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nicholls State Colonels (7-3) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Wisconsin Badgers (8-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Kohl Center.

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nicholls State

    Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Nicholls State

    • The 68.4 points per game the Badgers score are only 2.5 more points than the Colonels allow (65.9).
    • The Colonels' 80.0 points per game are 19.5 more points than the 60.5 the Badgers give up.
    • The Badgers are shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 40.4% the Colonels allow to opponents.
    • The Colonels' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • Jonathan Davis leads the Badgers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 18.8 points, grabbing 5.5 rebounds and distributing 2.1 assists per game.
    • Brad Davison leads the Badgers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Wisconsin steals leader is Davis, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tyler Wahl, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Nicholls State Players to Watch

    • The Colonels' Jitaurious Gordon averages enough points (19.1 per game) and assists (3.2 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Emmanuel Little grabs 6.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.4 points per game and adds 0.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Nicholls State rebounding leaderboard.
    • Gordon is consistent from three-point range and leads the Colonels with 3.1 made threes per game.
    • Nicholls State's leader in steals is Devante Carter with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ryghe Lyons with 1.6 per game.

    Wisconsin Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    W 61-55

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 70-66

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Marquette

    W 89-76

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Indiana

    W 64-59

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Ohio State

    L 73-55

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Nicholls State

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Morgan State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Illinois State

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    Nicholls State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Cal Poly

    W 75-72

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Utah Valley

    L 74-63

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Southwestern Christian

    W 87-58

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    W 95-80

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Blue Mountain (MS)

    W 87-69

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Incarnate Word

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    New Orleans

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Nicholls State at Wisconsin

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

