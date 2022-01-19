Skip to main content

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Northwestern in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 8 Wisconsin is the hottest team in the Big Ten with six straight wins. On Tuesday night, the Badgers visit high-scoring Northwestern.

No men's basketball team in the Big Ten is playing better right now than No. 8 Wisconsin. The Badgers have won six straight games and find themselves a half-game out of first place in the conference.

They'll go for their seventh-straight win Tuesday night on the road against a Northwestern team that has plenty to be excited about after upsetting No. 10 Michigan State its last time out.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Northwestern in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Wisconsin vs. Northwestern on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In that game, Northwestern held off a late charge from the Spartans to take the 64–62 victory. The Wildcats did so even without their leading scorer Pete Nance; the forward is currently day-to-day and could return against the Badgers.

Stepping up big was junior center Ryan Young. His 18 points led the team and were two short of a career-high.

Now the Badgers, winners of 12 of their last 13, come to Evanston, where the Wildcats are 6–3 this year. This will be the only meeting of the year between the two teams.

Wisconsin is currently 14–2 and 5–1 in conference play, with its lone conference loss coming against Ohio State. With Illinois's loss Monday, a win would see the Badgers move into first place in the Big Ten.

Leading the way for Wisconsin is sophomore guard Johnny Davis. The Wisconsin native is averaging 21.7 points per game, which ranks third in the Big Ten. He's one of only three players in the conference averaging more than 20 points per game.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) (middle) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) left wing Brad Marchand (63) defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

1 minute ago
Andy Murray Tennis
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch the Australian Open Second Round

1 minute ago
Motor MythBusters
entertainment

How to Watch Motor MythBusters

1 minute ago
Life below Zero next generation
entertainment

How to Watch Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 4 Premiere

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward A.J. Griffin (21) dribbles the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Florida State

1 minute ago
Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles as Syracuse Orange guard Symir Torrence (10) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Syracuse

1 minute ago
Boise State
College Basketball

How to Watch Air Force at Boise State

1 minute ago
tennessee basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee at Vanderbilt

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy