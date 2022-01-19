No. 8 Wisconsin is the hottest team in the Big Ten with six straight wins. On Tuesday night, the Badgers visit high-scoring Northwestern.

No men's basketball team in the Big Ten is playing better right now than No. 8 Wisconsin. The Badgers have won six straight games and find themselves a half-game out of first place in the conference.

They'll go for their seventh-straight win Tuesday night on the road against a Northwestern team that has plenty to be excited about after upsetting No. 10 Michigan State its last time out.

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

In that game, Northwestern held off a late charge from the Spartans to take the 64–62 victory. The Wildcats did so even without their leading scorer Pete Nance; the forward is currently day-to-day and could return against the Badgers.

Stepping up big was junior center Ryan Young. His 18 points led the team and were two short of a career-high.

Now the Badgers, winners of 12 of their last 13, come to Evanston, where the Wildcats are 6–3 this year. This will be the only meeting of the year between the two teams.

Wisconsin is currently 14–2 and 5–1 in conference play, with its lone conference loss coming against Ohio State. With Illinois's loss Monday, a win would see the Badgers move into first place in the Big Ten.

Leading the way for Wisconsin is sophomore guard Johnny Davis. The Wisconsin native is averaging 21.7 points per game, which ranks third in the Big Ten. He's one of only three players in the conference averaging more than 20 points per game.

