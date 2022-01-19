Skip to main content

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) drives past Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) will look to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (9-6, 2-4 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wisconsin vs Northwestern Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wisconsin

-2.5

138.5 points

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Wisconsin

  • The 72.1 points per game the Badgers record are 5.0 more points than the Wildcats allow (67.1).
  • The Wildcats score an average of 77.7 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 65.1 the Badgers give up.
  • The Badgers make 42.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Jonathan Davis leads his squad in points (19.0), rebounds (6.6) and assists (2.3) per contest, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 32.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Brad Davison averages 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Tyler Wahl averages 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Steven Crowl posts 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the floor.
  • Chucky Hepburn is putting up 6.8 points, 2.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Pete Nance is the Wildcats' top scorer (17.1 points per game) and rebounder (7.7), and averages 2.8 assists.
  • Boo Buie is putting up a team-leading 5.7 assists per game. And he is producing 14.6 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 38.3% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.
  • The Wildcats receive 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Ryan Young.
  • Robbie Beran gets the Wildcats 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Ty Berry is averaging 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per game.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Wisconsin at Northwestern

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

