How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) drives past Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) will look to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (9-6, 2-4 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Welsh-Ryan Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -2.5 138.5 points

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Wisconsin

The 72.1 points per game the Badgers record are 5.0 more points than the Wildcats allow (67.1).

The Wildcats score an average of 77.7 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 65.1 the Badgers give up.

The Badgers make 42.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Jonathan Davis leads his squad in points (19.0), rebounds (6.6) and assists (2.3) per contest, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 32.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Brad Davison averages 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Tyler Wahl averages 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Steven Crowl posts 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the floor.

Chucky Hepburn is putting up 6.8 points, 2.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

Northwestern Players to Watch