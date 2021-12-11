Wisconsin goes for its seventh straight win on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Ohio State in college basketball.

Wisconsin heads to Ohio State on Saturday coming off a huge comeback win against Indiana on Wednesday night. The Badgers trailed by as many as 22 in the first half, but gave up just 17 second-half points to complete the comeback and get their sixth straight win.

How to Watch Wisconsin at Ohio State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Wisconsin at Ohio State game on fuboTV:

It was a great win for a Badgers team that has been playing great basketball lately and has them ranked No. 22 in the latest AP Poll.

Saturday, they will look to keep the hot streak going when they take on rival Ohio State.

The Buckeyes come into Saturday's game on a three-game winning streak. The streak started with a huge upset of No. 1 Duke and also includes a Big Ten win against Penn State.

Ohio State struggled a bit early in the season but seems to have hit its stride over the last week and a half.

Saturday, though, they will be tested again by a Badgers team that is red-hot. This should be a great game between two teams that weren't supposed to be competing for the top spot in the Big Ten but have looked good so far.

