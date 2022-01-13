Skip to main content

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (13-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a six-game home winning streak when they take on the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Kohl Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Ohio State

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Ohio State

  • The Badgers record 71.7 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 69.8 the Buckeyes give up.
  • The Buckeyes average 11.3 more points per game (76.2) than the Badgers give up (64.9).
  • The Badgers make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
  • The Buckeyes' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Jonathan Davis leads the Badgers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.3 points, pulling down 6.4 rebounds and dishing out 2.3 assists per game.
  • The Badgers get the most three-point shooting production out of Brad Davison, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
  • Davis and Tyler Wahl lead Wisconsin on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Wahl in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • E.J. Liddell sits atop the Buckeyes leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
  • Ohio State's assist leader is Jamari Wheeler with 4.5 per game. He also scores 6.9 points per game and tacks on 3.8 rebounds per game.
  • Justin Ahrens knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Buckeyes.
  • Ohio State's leader in steals is Wheeler with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Liddell with three per game.

Wisconsin Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/15/2021

Nicholls State

W 71-68

Home

12/29/2021

Illinois State

W 89-85

Home

1/3/2022

Purdue

W 74-69

Away

1/6/2022

Iowa

W 87-78

Home

1/9/2022

Maryland

W 70-69

Away

1/13/2022

Ohio State

-

Home

1/18/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

1/21/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

1/25/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

1/30/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

2/2/2022

Illinois

-

Away

Ohio State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/8/2021

Towson

W 85-74

Home

12/11/2021

Wisconsin

W 73-55

Home

1/2/2022

Nebraska

W 87-79

Away

1/6/2022

Indiana

L 67-51

Away

1/9/2022

Northwestern

W 95-87

Home

1/13/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

1/16/2022

Penn State

-

Home

1/18/2022

IUPUI

-

Home

1/22/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

1/27/2022

Minnesota

-

Away

1/30/2022

Purdue

-

Away

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Ohio State at Wisconsin

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) skates against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game winning goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 minute ago
Grand Canyon
College Basketball

How to Watch Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon

1 minute ago
TENNESSEE VOLUINTEERS
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee at Vanderbilt

1 minute ago
Nov 23, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) moves to shoot the ball while Jackson State Tigers forward Isaiah Williams (13) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Iowa

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy