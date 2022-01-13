Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (13-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a six-game home winning streak when they take on the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Kohl Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Ohio State

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Kohl Center

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Ohio State

The Badgers record 71.7 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 69.8 the Buckeyes give up.

The Buckeyes average 11.3 more points per game (76.2) than the Badgers give up (64.9).

The Badgers make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

The Buckeyes' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Jonathan Davis leads the Badgers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.3 points, pulling down 6.4 rebounds and dishing out 2.3 assists per game.

The Badgers get the most three-point shooting production out of Brad Davison, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

Davis and Tyler Wahl lead Wisconsin on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Wahl in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Ohio State Players to Watch

E.J. Liddell sits atop the Buckeyes leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Ohio State's assist leader is Jamari Wheeler with 4.5 per game. He also scores 6.9 points per game and tacks on 3.8 rebounds per game.

Justin Ahrens knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Buckeyes.

Ohio State's leader in steals is Wheeler with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Liddell with three per game.

Wisconsin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/15/2021 Nicholls State W 71-68 Home 12/29/2021 Illinois State W 89-85 Home 1/3/2022 Purdue W 74-69 Away 1/6/2022 Iowa W 87-78 Home 1/9/2022 Maryland W 70-69 Away 1/13/2022 Ohio State - Home 1/18/2022 Northwestern - Away 1/21/2022 Michigan State - Home 1/25/2022 Nebraska - Away 1/30/2022 Minnesota - Home 2/2/2022 Illinois - Away

Ohio State Schedule