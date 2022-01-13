How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (13-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a six-game home winning streak when they take on the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Kohl Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Ohio State
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Kohl Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Ohio State
- The Badgers record 71.7 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 69.8 the Buckeyes give up.
- The Buckeyes average 11.3 more points per game (76.2) than the Badgers give up (64.9).
- The Badgers make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- The Buckeyes' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jonathan Davis leads the Badgers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.3 points, pulling down 6.4 rebounds and dishing out 2.3 assists per game.
- The Badgers get the most three-point shooting production out of Brad Davison, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
- Davis and Tyler Wahl lead Wisconsin on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Wahl in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell sits atop the Buckeyes leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
- Ohio State's assist leader is Jamari Wheeler with 4.5 per game. He also scores 6.9 points per game and tacks on 3.8 rebounds per game.
- Justin Ahrens knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Buckeyes.
- Ohio State's leader in steals is Wheeler with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Liddell with three per game.
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Nicholls State
W 71-68
Home
12/29/2021
Illinois State
W 89-85
Home
1/3/2022
Purdue
W 74-69
Away
1/6/2022
Iowa
W 87-78
Home
1/9/2022
Maryland
W 70-69
Away
1/13/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
1/18/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
1/21/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
1/25/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
1/30/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
2/2/2022
Illinois
-
Away
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Towson
W 85-74
Home
12/11/2021
Wisconsin
W 73-55
Home
1/2/2022
Nebraska
W 87-79
Away
1/6/2022
Indiana
L 67-51
Away
1/9/2022
Northwestern
W 95-87
Home
1/13/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away
1/16/2022
Penn State
-
Home
1/18/2022
IUPUI
-
Home
1/22/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
1/27/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
1/30/2022
Purdue
-
Away