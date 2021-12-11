Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two streaking teams meet when the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) host the No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET. The Buckeyes will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Badgers, winners of six straight.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Value City Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio State
-4
135.5 points
Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
- The 76 points per game the Buckeyes average are 16.9 more points than the Badgers give up (59.1).
- The Badgers put up just one more point per game (69.9) than the Buckeyes allow (68.9).
- The Buckeyes are shooting 49% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Badgers allow to opponents.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell paces his team in both points (19.8) and rebounds (7) per game, and also averages 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 3 blocked shots.
- Kyle Young averages 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 62.8% from the floor and 52.9% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Zed Key is averaging 10.3 points, 0.6 assists and 5 rebounds per game.
- Jamari Wheeler paces the Buckeyes at 4.3 assists per game, while also averaging 3 rebounds and 6 points.
- Justin Ahrens is posting 9.1 points, 1.3 assists and 3 rebounds per game.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jonathan Davis is averaging a team-leading 18.2 points per game. And he is delivering 5.3 rebounds and 2 assists, making 46% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Brad Davison is averaging 15 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 39% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.
- Tyler Wahl tops the Badgers in rebounding (5.6 per game), and produces 8.6 points and 1.3 assists. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
- Steven Crowl gets the Badgers 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Chucky Hepburn is the Badgers' top assist man (2.1 per game), and he delivers 7 points and 2.3 rebounds.
How To Watch
December
11
2021
Wisconsin at Ohio State
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)