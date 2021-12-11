Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Two streaking teams meet when the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) host the No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET. The Buckeyes will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Badgers, winners of six straight.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Value City Arena

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -4 135.5 points

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

The 76 points per game the Buckeyes average are 16.9 more points than the Badgers give up (59.1).

The Badgers put up just one more point per game (69.9) than the Buckeyes allow (68.9).

The Buckeyes are shooting 49% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Badgers allow to opponents.

Ohio State Players to Watch

E.J. Liddell paces his team in both points (19.8) and rebounds (7) per game, and also averages 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 3 blocked shots.

Kyle Young averages 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 62.8% from the floor and 52.9% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Zed Key is averaging 10.3 points, 0.6 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

Jamari Wheeler paces the Buckeyes at 4.3 assists per game, while also averaging 3 rebounds and 6 points.

Justin Ahrens is posting 9.1 points, 1.3 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Wisconsin Players to Watch