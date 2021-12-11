Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

    Two streaking teams meet when the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) host the No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET. The Buckeyes will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Badgers, winners of six straight.

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Value City Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ohio State vs Wisconsin Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Ohio State

    -4

    135.5 points

    Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

    • The 76 points per game the Buckeyes average are 16.9 more points than the Badgers give up (59.1).
    • The Badgers put up just one more point per game (69.9) than the Buckeyes allow (68.9).
    • The Buckeyes are shooting 49% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Badgers allow to opponents.

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • E.J. Liddell paces his team in both points (19.8) and rebounds (7) per game, and also averages 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 3 blocked shots.
    • Kyle Young averages 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 62.8% from the floor and 52.9% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Zed Key is averaging 10.3 points, 0.6 assists and 5 rebounds per game.
    • Jamari Wheeler paces the Buckeyes at 4.3 assists per game, while also averaging 3 rebounds and 6 points.
    • Justin Ahrens is posting 9.1 points, 1.3 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • Jonathan Davis is averaging a team-leading 18.2 points per game. And he is delivering 5.3 rebounds and 2 assists, making 46% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
    • Brad Davison is averaging 15 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 39% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.
    • Tyler Wahl tops the Badgers in rebounding (5.6 per game), and produces 8.6 points and 1.3 assists. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
    • Steven Crowl gets the Badgers 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Chucky Hepburn is the Badgers' top assist man (2.1 per game), and he delivers 7 points and 2.3 rebounds.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Wisconsin at Ohio State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

