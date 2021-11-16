Wisconsin vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) dunks above Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter (11) as guard Adam Flagler (10) and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) on the bench react during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) dunks above Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter (11) as guard Adam Flagler (10) and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) on the bench react during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Providence Friars (0-0) battle the Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) at Kohl Center on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Providence

    Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Providence

    • Last year, the 69.9 points per game the Badgers scored were only 0.2 more points than the Friars allowed (69.7).
    • The Friars scored an average of 69.8 points per game last year, 5.2 more points than the 64.6 the Badgers gave up.
    • The Badgers shot 42.5% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 43.6% the Friars allowed to opponents.
    • The Friars shot 43.0% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 42.2% the Badgers' opponents shot last season.

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • D'Mitrik Trice scored 13.9 points and distributed 4.0 assists per game last season.
    • Micah Potter pulled down 5.9 boards per game while also scoring 12.5 points a contest.
    • Trice knocked down 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
    • Brad Davison and Nate Reuvers were defensive standouts last season, with Davison averaging 1.1 steals per game and Reuvers collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.

    Providence Players to Watch

    • Nate Watson put up 16.9 points and 6.7 boards per game last season.
    • David Duke averaged 4.8 assists per game to go with his 16.8 PPG scoring average.
    • Duke knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
    • Duke averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Watson compiled 1.0 block per contest.

    Wisconsin Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    W 81-58

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Green Bay

    W 72-34

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Providence

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    Providence Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Fairfield

    W 80-73

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Sacred Heart

    W 92-64

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    New Hampshire

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Saint Peter's

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Rhode Island

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Providence at Wisconsin

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Cal Golden Bears
    College Basketball

    How to Watch San Diego at California

    3 minutes ago
    Washington Huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas Southern at Washington

    3 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Providence at Wisconsin

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Loyola-Chicago Ramblers center Cameron Krutwig (25) dribbles the ball against Oregon State Beavers center Roman Silva (12) in the first half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Oregon State at Tulsa

    3 minutes ago
    Gonzaga
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Alcorn State at Gonzaga

    3 minutes ago
    Colorado Buffaloes guard McKinley Wright IV (25) and forward Jeriah Horne (41) react after their 71-53 loss to the Florida State Seminoles during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stone/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Maine vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) dunks above Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter (11) as guard Adam Flagler (10) and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) on the bench react during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball over Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Navy vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) traded jerseys after the game at Vivint Arena. Miami Heat won 111-105. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy