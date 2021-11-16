Wisconsin vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Providence Friars (0-0) battle the Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) at Kohl Center on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Providence
- Last year, the 69.9 points per game the Badgers scored were only 0.2 more points than the Friars allowed (69.7).
- The Friars scored an average of 69.8 points per game last year, 5.2 more points than the 64.6 the Badgers gave up.
- The Badgers shot 42.5% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 43.6% the Friars allowed to opponents.
- The Friars shot 43.0% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 42.2% the Badgers' opponents shot last season.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- D'Mitrik Trice scored 13.9 points and distributed 4.0 assists per game last season.
- Micah Potter pulled down 5.9 boards per game while also scoring 12.5 points a contest.
- Trice knocked down 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
- Brad Davison and Nate Reuvers were defensive standouts last season, with Davison averaging 1.1 steals per game and Reuvers collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.
Providence Players to Watch
- Nate Watson put up 16.9 points and 6.7 boards per game last season.
- David Duke averaged 4.8 assists per game to go with his 16.8 PPG scoring average.
- Duke knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
- Duke averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Watson compiled 1.0 block per contest.
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
W 81-58
Home
11/12/2021
Green Bay
W 72-34
Home
11/15/2021
Providence
-
Home
11/22/2021
Texas A&M
-
Home
12/1/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
12/4/2021
Marquette
-
Home
12/8/2021
Indiana
-
Home
12/11/2021
Ohio State
-
Away
Providence Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Fairfield
W 80-73
Home
11/11/2021
Sacred Heart
W 92-64
Home
11/15/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
11/18/2021
New Hampshire
-
Home
11/22/2021
Northwestern
-
Away
11/27/2021
Saint Peter's
-
Home
12/1/2021
Texas Tech
-
Home
12/4/2021
Rhode Island
-
Home
