    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Wisconsin at Purdue in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wisconsin will hit the road for a Big Ten matchup against Purdue on Monday night in men's college basketball action.
    The 2021–22 college basketball season continues Monday with quite a few great matchups for fans to watch. One will feature two teams that could be serious contenders at the end of the year as Wisconsin hits the road to take on Purdue.

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Purdue in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Wisconsin at Purdue game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of Monday's game, the Badgers have opened up the year with a 10–2 record. They are ranked No. 24 in the nation and are looking to make a major statement with a win over Purdue. Wisconsin can rise up in the rankings dramatically with a win tonight.

    On the other side, the Boilermakers are ranked No. 3 in the nation. Purdue has gone 12–1 to start the year and looked like contenders for the national championship. The Boilermakers are coming off a 104–90 win over Nicholls State last Wednesday.

    This should be an entertaining game for those who tune in. Being able to watch two top 25 ranked Big Ten schools compete is something you won't want to miss.

