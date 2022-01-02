Wisconsin vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a 10-game home win streak when they square off against the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Mackey Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Arena: Mackey Arena

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Wisconsin

The Boilermakers score 24 more points per game (87.2) than the Badgers give up (63.2).

The Badgers put up an average of 70.3 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 66 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.

The Boilermakers make 51.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Purdue Players to Watch

Trevion Williams posts a team-high 9.1 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 13.3 points and 3.2 assists, shooting 61% from the floor.

Jaden Ivey puts up a team-leading 16.7 points per contest. He is also averaging 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 52.8% from the field and 45.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Zach Edey puts up 14.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Sasha Stefanovic leads his team in assists per contest (3.9), and also averages 11.5 points and 2.2 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Caleb Furst averages 5.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Wisconsin Players to Watch