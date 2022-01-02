Wisconsin vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a 10-game home win streak when they square off against the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Mackey Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin

    Key Stats for Purdue vs. Wisconsin

    • The Boilermakers score 24 more points per game (87.2) than the Badgers give up (63.2).
    • The Badgers put up an average of 70.3 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 66 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
    • The Boilermakers make 51.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • Trevion Williams posts a team-high 9.1 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 13.3 points and 3.2 assists, shooting 61% from the floor.
    • Jaden Ivey puts up a team-leading 16.7 points per contest. He is also averaging 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 52.8% from the field and 45.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Zach Edey puts up 14.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
    • Sasha Stefanovic leads his team in assists per contest (3.9), and also averages 11.5 points and 2.2 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Caleb Furst averages 5.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • Jonathan Davis is No. 1 on the Badgers in scoring (17.3 points per game), rebounding (5.5) and assists (2.1), shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range with 1.2 triples per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Brad Davison gives the Badgers 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Tyler Wahl is averaging 9.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 43.5% of his shots from the field.
    • Steven Crowl is averaging 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 44% of his shots from the floor.
    • Chucky Hepburn is posting a team-best 2.1 assists per contest. And he is producing 7.5 points and 2.2 rebounds, making 36.8% of his shots from the floor and 30% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Wisconsin at Purdue

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

