How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (23-5, 14-4 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Kohl Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Purdue
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Kohl Center
- Arena: Kohl Center
Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Purdue
- The Badgers score 70.9 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 68.8 the Boilermakers give up.
- The Boilermakers put up an average of 81.6 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 66.2 the Badgers give up to opponents.
- The Badgers make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- The Boilermakers' 50.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Badgers have given up to their opponents (43.5%).
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- The Badgers leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jonathan Davis, who averages 20.5 points, 8.3 boards and 2.3 assists per game.
- Brad Davison makes more threes per game than any other member of the Badgers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- Davis is a standout on the defensive end for Wisconsin, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey sits at the top of the Boilermakers scoring leaderboard with 17.3 points per game. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and racks up 3.0 assists per game.
- Purdue's leader in rebounds is Zach Edey with 7.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Sasha Stefanovic with 3.4 per game.
- Stefanovic is consistent from distance and leads the Boilermakers with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Ivey (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Purdue while Edey (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Rutgers
L 73-65
Home
2/15/2022
Indiana
W 74-69
Away
2/20/2022
Michigan
W 77-63
Home
2/23/2022
Minnesota
W 68-67
Away
2/26/2022
Rutgers
W 66-61
Away
3/1/2022
Purdue
-
Home
3/6/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Michigan
L 82-58
Away
2/13/2022
Maryland
W 62-61
Home
2/16/2022
Northwestern
W 70-64
Away
2/20/2022
Rutgers
W 84-72
Home
2/26/2022
Michigan State
L 68-65
Away
3/1/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away
3/5/2022
Indiana
-
Home
