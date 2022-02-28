Skip to main content

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots over Northwestern Wildcats center Ryan Young (15) during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (23-5, 14-4 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Kohl Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Purdue

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Purdue

  • The Badgers score 70.9 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 68.8 the Boilermakers give up.
  • The Boilermakers put up an average of 81.6 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 66.2 the Badgers give up to opponents.
  • The Badgers make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
  • The Boilermakers' 50.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Badgers have given up to their opponents (43.5%).

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • The Badgers leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jonathan Davis, who averages 20.5 points, 8.3 boards and 2.3 assists per game.
  • Brad Davison makes more threes per game than any other member of the Badgers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
  • Davis is a standout on the defensive end for Wisconsin, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Jaden Ivey sits at the top of the Boilermakers scoring leaderboard with 17.3 points per game. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and racks up 3.0 assists per game.
  • Purdue's leader in rebounds is Zach Edey with 7.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Sasha Stefanovic with 3.4 per game.
  • Stefanovic is consistent from distance and leads the Boilermakers with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Ivey (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Purdue while Edey (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wisconsin Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Rutgers

L 73-65

Home

2/15/2022

Indiana

W 74-69

Away

2/20/2022

Michigan

W 77-63

Home

2/23/2022

Minnesota

W 68-67

Away

2/26/2022

Rutgers

W 66-61

Away

3/1/2022

Purdue

-

Home

3/6/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

Purdue Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Michigan

L 82-58

Away

2/13/2022

Maryland

W 62-61

Home

2/16/2022

Northwestern

W 70-64

Away

2/20/2022

Rutgers

W 84-72

Home

2/26/2022

Michigan State

L 68-65

Away

3/1/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

3/5/2022

Indiana

-

Home

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Purdue at Wisconsin

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
