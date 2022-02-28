How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots over Northwestern Wildcats center Ryan Young (15) during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (23-5, 14-4 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Kohl Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Purdue

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Kohl Center

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Purdue

The Badgers score 70.9 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 68.8 the Boilermakers give up.

The Boilermakers put up an average of 81.6 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 66.2 the Badgers give up to opponents.

The Badgers make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

The Boilermakers' 50.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Badgers have given up to their opponents (43.5%).

Wisconsin Players to Watch

The Badgers leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jonathan Davis, who averages 20.5 points, 8.3 boards and 2.3 assists per game.

Brad Davison makes more threes per game than any other member of the Badgers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Davis is a standout on the defensive end for Wisconsin, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Purdue Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey sits at the top of the Boilermakers scoring leaderboard with 17.3 points per game. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and racks up 3.0 assists per game.

Purdue's leader in rebounds is Zach Edey with 7.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Sasha Stefanovic with 3.4 per game.

Stefanovic is consistent from distance and leads the Boilermakers with 2.5 made threes per game.

Ivey (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Purdue while Edey (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wisconsin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Rutgers L 73-65 Home 2/15/2022 Indiana W 74-69 Away 2/20/2022 Michigan W 77-63 Home 2/23/2022 Minnesota W 68-67 Away 2/26/2022 Rutgers W 66-61 Away 3/1/2022 Purdue - Home 3/6/2022 Nebraska - Home

Purdue Schedule