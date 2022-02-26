How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (22-5, 13-4 Big Ten) will look to extend a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-11, 10-7 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Wisconsin
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Wisconsin
- The 68.3 points per game the Scarlet Knights record are only 1.9 more points than the Badgers allow (66.4).
- The Badgers score 5.6 more points per game (71.1) than the Scarlet Knights give up to opponents (65.5).
- This season, the Scarlet Knights have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Badgers' opponents have made.
- The Badgers' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have given up to their opponents (41.5%).
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. posts 15.7 points and 1.9 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 6.1 rebounds, shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.3% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Clifford Omoruyi leads his squad in rebounds per contest (7.8), and also averages 11.8 points and 0.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Paul Mulcahy puts up a team-leading 5.4 assists per contest. He is also putting up 9.1 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 44.4% from the field.
- Caleb McConnell posts 6.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Geo Baker is putting up 11.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2 rebounds per game.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jonathan Davis leads the Badgers in scoring (20.6 points per game), rebounding (8.3) and assists (2.3), making 44.7% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range with 1.2 triples per contest. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Brad Davison is posting 14.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 37.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- Tyler Wahl is averaging 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 51.6% of his shots from the field.
- Steven Crowl is posting 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 52.1% of his shots from the floor.
- The Badgers get 7.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Chucky Hepburn.
