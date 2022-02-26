Skip to main content

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (22-5, 13-4 Big Ten) will look to extend a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-11, 10-7 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Wisconsin

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Wisconsin

  • The 68.3 points per game the Scarlet Knights record are only 1.9 more points than the Badgers allow (66.4).
  • The Badgers score 5.6 more points per game (71.1) than the Scarlet Knights give up to opponents (65.5).
  • This season, the Scarlet Knights have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Badgers' opponents have made.
  • The Badgers' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have given up to their opponents (41.5%).

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • Ron Harper Jr. posts 15.7 points and 1.9 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 6.1 rebounds, shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.3% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Clifford Omoruyi leads his squad in rebounds per contest (7.8), and also averages 11.8 points and 0.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
  • Paul Mulcahy puts up a team-leading 5.4 assists per contest. He is also putting up 9.1 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 44.4% from the field.
  • Caleb McConnell posts 6.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Geo Baker is putting up 11.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2 rebounds per game.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Jonathan Davis leads the Badgers in scoring (20.6 points per game), rebounding (8.3) and assists (2.3), making 44.7% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range with 1.2 triples per contest. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Brad Davison is posting 14.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 37.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.
  • Tyler Wahl is averaging 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 51.6% of his shots from the field.
  • Steven Crowl is posting 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 52.1% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Badgers get 7.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Chucky Hepburn.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Wisconsin at Rutgers

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) drives to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
