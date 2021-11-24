Publish date:
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Mary's Gaels (6-0) will look to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Wisconsin
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wisconsin
-2.5
118 points
Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Wisconsin
- The Badgers put up 10.7 more points per game (69) than the Gaels give up (58.3).
- The Gaels score an average of 70.2 points per game, 15 more points than the 55.2 the Badgers give up.
- The Badgers are shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 41.8% the Gaels allow to opponents.
- The Gaels have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Brad Davison is tops on the Badgers at 5.4 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 15.2 points.
- Steven Crowl is averaging 10.2 points, 0.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.
- Tyler Wahl puts up 7.6 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 1 block.
- Chucky Hepburn averages 6.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Dan Fotu is putting up team highs in points (15.2 per game) and assists (0.8). And he is contributing 5 rebounds, making 63.6% of his shots from the field and 50% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
- Tommy Kuhse is putting up a team-high 4 assists per contest. And he is delivering 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds, making 50% of his shots from the field and 57.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.
- The Gaels get 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Logan Johnson.
- Matthias Tass is posting 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 65.7% of his shots from the field.
- Kyle Bowen is the Gaels' top rebounder (7.7 per game), and he averages 4.7 points and 1.7 assists.
How To Watch
November
24
2021
Maui Invitational: Wisconsin vs. Saint Mary's
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)