March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) shoots the basketball against BYU Cougars guard Jake Toolson (5) during the first half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Mary's Gaels (6-0) will look to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -2.5 118 points

Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Wisconsin

The Badgers put up 10.7 more points per game (69) than the Gaels give up (58.3).

The Gaels score an average of 70.2 points per game, 15 more points than the 55.2 the Badgers give up.

The Badgers are shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 41.8% the Gaels allow to opponents.

The Gaels have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Brad Davison is tops on the Badgers at 5.4 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 15.2 points.

Steven Crowl is averaging 10.2 points, 0.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Tyler Wahl puts up 7.6 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Chucky Hepburn averages 6.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch