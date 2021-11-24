Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) shoots the basketball against BYU Cougars guard Jake Toolson (5) during the first half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) shoots the basketball against BYU Cougars guard Jake Toolson (5) during the first half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint Mary's Gaels (6-0) will look to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Wisconsin

    Wisconsin vs Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Wisconsin

    -2.5

    118 points

    Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Wisconsin

    • The Badgers put up 10.7 more points per game (69) than the Gaels give up (58.3).
    • The Gaels score an average of 70.2 points per game, 15 more points than the 55.2 the Badgers give up.
    • The Badgers are shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 41.8% the Gaels allow to opponents.
    • The Gaels have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • Brad Davison is tops on the Badgers at 5.4 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 15.2 points.
    • Steven Crowl is averaging 10.2 points, 0.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.
    • Tyler Wahl puts up 7.6 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 1 block.
    • Chucky Hepburn averages 6.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

    Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

    • Dan Fotu is putting up team highs in points (15.2 per game) and assists (0.8). And he is contributing 5 rebounds, making 63.6% of his shots from the field and 50% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
    • Tommy Kuhse is putting up a team-high 4 assists per contest. And he is delivering 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds, making 50% of his shots from the field and 57.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.
    • The Gaels get 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Logan Johnson.
    • Matthias Tass is posting 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 65.7% of his shots from the field.
    • Kyle Bowen is the Gaels' top rebounder (7.7 per game), and he averages 4.7 points and 1.7 assists.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Maui Invitational: Wisconsin vs. Saint Mary's

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    ja morant grizzlies
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Grizzlies

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Bucks

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) has a conversation with official Dedric Taylor (left) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Timberwolves

    2 minutes ago
    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Pelicans

    2 minutes ago
    demar-derozan
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Rockets

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Thunder

    2 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Tennessee at Missouri in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) and forward Kur Kuath (52) react during a time out against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won 87-71. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Houston Baptist at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Predators

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy