Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Kohl Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M

    Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M

    • Last year, the Badgers averaged just 3.0 more points per game (69.9) than the Aggies gave up (66.9).
    • The Aggies put up only 0.3 fewer points per game last year (64.3) than the Badgers allowed their opponents to score (64.6).
    • Last season, the Badgers had a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Aggies' opponents knocked down.
    • The Aggies' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points lower than the Badgers allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • D'Mitrik Trice scored 13.9 points per game last season along with four assists.
    • Micah Potter grabbed 5.9 boards per game while also scoring 12.5 points a contest.
    • Trice hit an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Brad Davison averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Nate Reuvers compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.

    Texas A&M Players to Watch

    • Emanuel Miller put up 15.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season.
    • Andre Gordon averaged 2.7 assists per game to go with his 8.3 PPG scoring average.
    • Jay Jay Chandler knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest a season ago.
    • Quenton Jackson and Kevin Marfo were defensive standouts last season, with Jackson averaging 1.2 steals per game and Marfo collecting 0.4 blocks per contest.

    Wisconsin Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    W 81-58

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Green Bay

    W 72-34

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Providence

    L 63-58

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Nicholls State

    -

    Home

    Texas A&M Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    North Florida

    W 64-46

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Abilene Christian

    W 81-80

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Texas A&M-CC

    W 86-65

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Houston Baptist

    W 73-39

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    TCU

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Northwestern State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Maui Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

