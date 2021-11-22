Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Kohl Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Arena: Kohl Center

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M

Last year, the Badgers averaged just 3.0 more points per game (69.9) than the Aggies gave up (66.9).

The Aggies put up only 0.3 fewer points per game last year (64.3) than the Badgers allowed their opponents to score (64.6).

Last season, the Badgers had a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Aggies' opponents knocked down.

The Aggies' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points lower than the Badgers allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Wisconsin Players to Watch

D'Mitrik Trice scored 13.9 points per game last season along with four assists.

Micah Potter grabbed 5.9 boards per game while also scoring 12.5 points a contest.

Trice hit an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Brad Davison averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Nate Reuvers compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Emanuel Miller put up 15.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season.

Andre Gordon averaged 2.7 assists per game to go with his 8.3 PPG scoring average.

Jay Jay Chandler knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest a season ago.

Quenton Jackson and Kevin Marfo were defensive standouts last season, with Jackson averaging 1.2 steals per game and Marfo collecting 0.4 blocks per contest.

Wisconsin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Saint Francis (BKN) W 81-58 Home 11/12/2021 Green Bay W 72-34 Home 11/15/2021 Providence L 63-58 Home 11/22/2021 Texas A&M - Home 12/1/2021 Georgia Tech - Away 12/4/2021 Marquette - Home 12/8/2021 Indiana - Home 12/11/2021 Ohio State - Away 12/15/2021 Nicholls State - Home

Texas A&M Schedule