Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Kohl Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Kohl Center
Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M
- Last year, the Badgers averaged just 3.0 more points per game (69.9) than the Aggies gave up (66.9).
- The Aggies put up only 0.3 fewer points per game last year (64.3) than the Badgers allowed their opponents to score (64.6).
- Last season, the Badgers had a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Aggies' opponents knocked down.
- The Aggies' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points lower than the Badgers allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- D'Mitrik Trice scored 13.9 points per game last season along with four assists.
- Micah Potter grabbed 5.9 boards per game while also scoring 12.5 points a contest.
- Trice hit an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Brad Davison averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Nate Reuvers compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Emanuel Miller put up 15.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season.
- Andre Gordon averaged 2.7 assists per game to go with his 8.3 PPG scoring average.
- Jay Jay Chandler knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest a season ago.
- Quenton Jackson and Kevin Marfo were defensive standouts last season, with Jackson averaging 1.2 steals per game and Marfo collecting 0.4 blocks per contest.
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
W 81-58
Home
11/12/2021
Green Bay
W 72-34
Home
11/15/2021
Providence
L 63-58
Home
11/22/2021
Texas A&M
-
Home
12/1/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
12/4/2021
Marquette
-
Home
12/8/2021
Indiana
-
Home
12/11/2021
Ohio State
-
Away
12/15/2021
Nicholls State
-
Home
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
North Florida
W 64-46
Home
11/12/2021
Abilene Christian
W 81-80
Home
11/14/2021
Texas A&M-CC
W 86-65
Home
11/17/2021
Houston Baptist
W 73-39
Home
11/22/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
11/30/2021
New Orleans
-
Home
12/11/2021
TCU
-
Home
12/14/2021
Tulane
-
Home
12/18/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
12/21/2021
Northwestern State
-
Home
How To Watch
November
22
2021
Maui Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
