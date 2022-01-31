How to Watch Wofford at Mercer in Men's College Basketball

Wofford (13–9) goes on the road Monday night to take on Mercer (12–10), with Mercer looking to end a two-game losing streak.

How to Watch Wofford at Mercer in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

The Bears are still over .500 in conference play, but losses in three of their last four games have put the team in a tough position. Among those losses was a blowout defeat on Saturday against Furman, with the Bears losing 80–50. The team shot 18-for-44 from the floor and turned the ball over 22 times, while their opponent had 10 turnovers. Furman scored 34 points off turnovers in the game.

One Bears player scored in double digits, with 13 points from Kamar Robertson.

Wofford is 5–5 in conference play, beating UNC Greensboro 85–66 on Saturday. Max Klesmit led the team with 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting, going 4-for-9 from three and adding five rebounds and five assists. Ryan Larson added 13 points, four boards and six assists, with a pair of steals as well.

Mercer won the last meeting of these teams 62–61, just barley avoiding blowing the team's 17-point halftime lead.

