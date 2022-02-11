Skip to main content

How to Watch Wright State at Milwaukee in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday in college basketball action, Wright State will hit the road to take on Milwaukee.

The 2021-22 college basketball season is heating up as March Madness continues to draw closer. On Friday around the nation, there will be plenty of good games to watch. One matchup that doesn't feature any elite contenders but should provide a good game will feature Wright State hitting the road to take on Milwaukee.

How to Watch the Wright State Raiders at Milwaukee Panthers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN U

Live stream the Wright State Raiders at Milwaukee Panthers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, Wright State holds a 15-10 record. They have had a decent year, but they would like to string a few wins together late in the season. Last time out, the Raiders ended up beating Green Bay by a final score of 79-62 in their last game.

On the other side of the court, the Panthers have struggled mightily this season. They are just 7-18, but are looking to pick up a huge win at home tonight. Milwaukee is coming off of a brutal 75-39 blowout loss against Northern Kentucky.

While the Raiders are favored to win this game, the Panthers won't go out without a fight. Pulling off a huge upset at home would be a great way to bounce back for Milwaukee. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

Wright State at Wisconsin-Milwaukee

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
7:00
PM/ET
