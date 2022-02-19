How to Watch Wright State at Oakland in Men's College Basketball

Two of the top five teams in the Horizon Conference face on the court as Wright State takes on Oakland on Friday night.

Wright State is the No. 4 ranked team in the Horizon Conference. The Raiders are 15-12 overall this season and 12-6 inside of their conference. They won four-straight games against IPFW, Detroit, Oakland and Green Bay.

Since then, they have lost two straight, one on the road against Milwaukee and one at home against Northern Kentucky. Tanner Holden leads the team with 19.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Forward Grant Basile leads the team in rebounding with 8.7 rebounds.

How to Watch Wright State Raiders at Oakland Golden Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream the Wright State Raiders at Oakland Golden Grizzlies game on fuboTV:

Oakland is the No. 2 ranked team in the same conference. The Grizzlies are 18-8 overall this season and 12-4 in the conference. They are half a game behind Cleveland State for the lead in the conference and one game ahead of Northern Kentucky.

The Grizzlies lost three-straight games before snapping that streak with a win on the road against Robert Morris. They then beat Detroit to bring a two-game winning streak into this match.

The last time these two teams played, Wright State came out on top 75-64. tREY Calvin led the Raiders in scoring with 23 points and Tanner Holden chipped in 19 for the team's win.

