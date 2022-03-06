How to Watch Wright State vs. Cleveland State: Horizon Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland State Vikings guard D'Moi Hodge (55) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 1 seed Cleveland State Vikings (20-9, 15-6 Horizon) face off the No. 4 seed Wright State Raiders (19-13, 15-7 Horizon) in the Horizon Tournament semifinal Monday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, starting at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Wright State

Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Key Stats for Cleveland State vs. Wright State

The 75.9 points per game the Vikings put up are just 4.7 more points than the Raiders allow (71.2).

The Raiders score an average of 75.4 points per game, six more points than the 69.4 the Vikings allow to opponents.

This season, the Vikings have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Raiders' opponents have hit.

The Raiders are shooting 46.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 42% the Vikings' opponents have shot this season.

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Torrey Patton is tops on the Vikings at 3.5 assists per contest, while also posting 6.1 rebounds and 14 points.

D'Moi Hodge paces the Vikings with 15.4 points per game and 1.4 assists, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds.

Tre Gomillion averages 10.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.8% from the field.

Deante Johnson paces his team in rebounds per contest (6.9), and also puts up 7.6 points and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Broc Finstuen is posting 7.2 points, 1.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Wright State Players to Watch