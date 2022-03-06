Skip to main content

How to Watch Wright State vs. Cleveland State: Horizon Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland State Vikings guard D'Moi Hodge (55) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 1 seed Cleveland State Vikings (20-9, 15-6 Horizon) face off the No. 4 seed Wright State Raiders (19-13, 15-7 Horizon) in the Horizon Tournament semifinal Monday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, starting at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Wright State

Key Stats for Cleveland State vs. Wright State

  • The 75.9 points per game the Vikings put up are just 4.7 more points than the Raiders allow (71.2).
  • The Raiders score an average of 75.4 points per game, six more points than the 69.4 the Vikings allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Vikings have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Raiders' opponents have hit.
  • The Raiders are shooting 46.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 42% the Vikings' opponents have shot this season.

Cleveland State Players to Watch

  • Torrey Patton is tops on the Vikings at 3.5 assists per contest, while also posting 6.1 rebounds and 14 points.
  • D'Moi Hodge paces the Vikings with 15.4 points per game and 1.4 assists, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds.
  • Tre Gomillion averages 10.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.8% from the field.
  • Deante Johnson paces his team in rebounds per contest (6.9), and also puts up 7.6 points and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • Broc Finstuen is posting 7.2 points, 1.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Wright State Players to Watch

  • Grant Basile is posting a team-best 8.6 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 18.3 points and 2 assists, making 50.9% of his shots from the field and 26.9% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.
  • Tanner Holden is putting up team highs in points (20.1 per game) and assists (2.6). And he is contributing 7.2 rebounds, making 49.9% of his shots from the field.
  • Trey Calvin is No. 1 on the Raiders in assists (3.2 per game), and produces 14 points and 3.3 rebounds. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Tim Finke is putting up 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 36.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.
  • Keaton Norris is putting up 3.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 39% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Horizon Tournament: Wright State vs. Cleveland State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

