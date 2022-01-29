Skip to main content

How to Watch Wright State vs. Cleveland State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 16, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) dribbles the ball against Wright State Raiders forward Grant Basile (00) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Wright State Raiders (11-9, 8-3 Horizon) hope to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Cleveland State Vikings (13-4, 9-1 Horizon) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wright State vs. Cleveland State

  • Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Wright State University Nutter Center
  Arena: Wright State University Nutter Center

Key Stats for Wright State vs. Cleveland State

  • The Raiders score 75.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 68.9 the Vikings give up.
  • The Vikings score an average of 74.6 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 73.8 the Raiders allow.
  • The Raiders make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Vikings have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • The Vikings' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Raiders have given up to their opponents (45.2%).

Wright State Players to Watch

  • Tanner Holden leads the Raiders in points and assists per game, scoring 20.6 points and distributing 3 assists.
  • Wright State's best rebounder is Grant Basile, who averages 8.9 boards per game in addition to his 17.5 PPG average.
  • Tim Finke leads the Raiders in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Holden is Wright State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Basile leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Cleveland State Players to Watch

  • Torrey Patton paces the Vikings in rebounds and assists with 6.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
  • D'Moi Hodge counts for 15.6 points per game, making him the top scorer on Cleveland State's squad.
  • Hodge is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Vikings, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • Cleveland State's leader in steals is Hodge with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Deante Johnson with 1.2 per game.

Wright State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

Robert Morris

W 75-73

Away

1/15/2022

Youngstown State

L 90-87

Away

1/20/2022

IUPUI

W 73-45

Away

1/22/2022

UIC

W 97-81

Away

1/25/2022

Northern Kentucky

L 73-63

Away

1/28/2022

Cleveland State

-

Home

1/30/2022

Purdue Fort Wayne

-

Home

2/3/2022

Detroit Mercy

-

Home

2/5/2022

Oakland

-

Home

2/9/2022

Green Bay

-

Away

2/11/2022

Milwaukee

-

Away

Cleveland State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Youngstown State

W 86-80

Away

1/13/2022

Oakland

L 70-65

Home

1/15/2022

Detroit Mercy

W 72-70

Home

1/21/2022

Youngstown State

W 64-61

Home

1/23/2022

Robert Morris

W 75-68

Home

1/28/2022

Wright State

-

Away

1/30/2022

Northern Kentucky

-

Away

2/4/2022

Green Bay

-

Home

2/6/2022

Milwaukee

-

Home

2/10/2022

UIC

-

Home

2/12/2022

IUPUI

-

Home

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Cleveland State at Wright State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
