How to Watch Wright State vs. Cleveland State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wright State Raiders (11-9, 8-3 Horizon) hope to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Cleveland State Vikings (13-4, 9-1 Horizon) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Wright State University Nutter Center
Key Stats for Wright State vs. Cleveland State
- The Raiders score 75.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 68.9 the Vikings give up.
- The Vikings score an average of 74.6 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 73.8 the Raiders allow.
- The Raiders make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Vikings have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- The Vikings' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Raiders have given up to their opponents (45.2%).
Wright State Players to Watch
- Tanner Holden leads the Raiders in points and assists per game, scoring 20.6 points and distributing 3 assists.
- Wright State's best rebounder is Grant Basile, who averages 8.9 boards per game in addition to his 17.5 PPG average.
- Tim Finke leads the Raiders in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Holden is Wright State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Basile leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Torrey Patton paces the Vikings in rebounds and assists with 6.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
- D'Moi Hodge counts for 15.6 points per game, making him the top scorer on Cleveland State's squad.
- Hodge is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Vikings, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Cleveland State's leader in steals is Hodge with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Deante Johnson with 1.2 per game.
Wright State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/13/2022
Robert Morris
W 75-73
Away
1/15/2022
Youngstown State
L 90-87
Away
1/20/2022
IUPUI
W 73-45
Away
1/22/2022
UIC
W 97-81
Away
1/25/2022
Northern Kentucky
L 73-63
Away
1/28/2022
Cleveland State
-
Home
1/30/2022
Purdue Fort Wayne
-
Home
2/3/2022
Detroit Mercy
-
Home
2/5/2022
Oakland
-
Home
2/9/2022
Green Bay
-
Away
2/11/2022
Milwaukee
-
Away
Cleveland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
Youngstown State
W 86-80
Away
1/13/2022
Oakland
L 70-65
Home
1/15/2022
Detroit Mercy
W 72-70
Home
1/21/2022
Youngstown State
W 64-61
Home
1/23/2022
Robert Morris
W 75-68
Home
1/28/2022
Wright State
-
Away
1/30/2022
Northern Kentucky
-
Away
2/4/2022
Green Bay
-
Home
2/6/2022
Milwaukee
-
Home
2/10/2022
UIC
-
Home
2/12/2022
IUPUI
-
Home