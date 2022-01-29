How to Watch Wright State vs. Cleveland State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wright State Raiders (11-9, 8-3 Horizon) hope to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Cleveland State Vikings (13-4, 9-1 Horizon) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wright State vs. Cleveland State

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Wright State University Nutter Center

Key Stats for Wright State vs. Cleveland State

The Raiders score 75.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 68.9 the Vikings give up.

The Vikings score an average of 74.6 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 73.8 the Raiders allow.

The Raiders make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Vikings have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

The Vikings' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Raiders have given up to their opponents (45.2%).

Wright State Players to Watch

Tanner Holden leads the Raiders in points and assists per game, scoring 20.6 points and distributing 3 assists.

Wright State's best rebounder is Grant Basile, who averages 8.9 boards per game in addition to his 17.5 PPG average.

Tim Finke leads the Raiders in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Holden is Wright State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Basile leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Torrey Patton paces the Vikings in rebounds and assists with 6.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

D'Moi Hodge counts for 15.6 points per game, making him the top scorer on Cleveland State's squad.

Hodge is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Vikings, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Cleveland State's leader in steals is Hodge with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Deante Johnson with 1.2 per game.

Wright State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/13/2022 Robert Morris W 75-73 Away 1/15/2022 Youngstown State L 90-87 Away 1/20/2022 IUPUI W 73-45 Away 1/22/2022 UIC W 97-81 Away 1/25/2022 Northern Kentucky L 73-63 Away 1/28/2022 Cleveland State - Home 1/30/2022 Purdue Fort Wayne - Home 2/3/2022 Detroit Mercy - Home 2/5/2022 Oakland - Home 2/9/2022 Green Bay - Away 2/11/2022 Milwaukee - Away

Cleveland State Schedule