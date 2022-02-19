Wright State vs. Oakland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

How to Watch Wright State vs. Oakland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (18-8, 11-4 Horizon) aim to continue a 10-game home winning streak when they host the Wright State Raiders (15-12, 12-6 Horizon) on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oakland vs. Wright State
- Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Athletics Center O'rena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oakland
-4
145 points
Key Stats for Oakland vs. Wright State
- The Golden Grizzlies record just 4.5 more points per game (75.9) than the Raiders allow (71.4).
- The Raiders score 6.9 more points per game (75.1) than the Golden Grizzlies give up to opponents (68.2).
- The Golden Grizzlies make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Raiders have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- The Raiders have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Golden Grizzlies have averaged.
Oakland Players to Watch
- Jamal Cain is tops on the Golden Grizzlies with 20.5 points per game and 10.1 rebounds, while also posting 0.7 assists.
- Jalen Moore paces the Golden Grizzlies at 8.1 assists per game, while also putting up 4.3 rebounds and 15.0 points. He is second in the nation in assists.
- Trey Townsend is posting 14.8 points, 2.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per contest.
- Micah Parrish averages 11.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Blake Lampman averages 7.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 36.9% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
Wright State Players to Watch
- Grant Basile is the Raiders' top rebounder (8.6 per game), and he contributes 17.8 points and 2.0 assists.
- Tanner Holden is putting up a team-leading 19.8 points per contest. And he is delivering 7.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists, making 50.7% of his shots from the field.
- Trey Calvin is the Raiders' top assist man (2.9 per game), and he puts up 14.2 points and 3.0 rebounds.
- Tim Finke is putting up 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 36.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.1% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.
- Keaton Norris is averaging 3.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 40.6% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
February
18
2022
Wright State at Oakland
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)