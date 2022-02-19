Wright State vs. Oakland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Wright State vs. Oakland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 21, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) dribbles away from Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jalen Moore (34) and forward Micah Parrish (3) during the final seconds of the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 21, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) dribbles away from Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jalen Moore (34) and forward Micah Parrish (3) during the final seconds of the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (18-8, 11-4 Horizon) aim to continue a 10-game home winning streak when they host the Wright State Raiders (15-12, 12-6 Horizon) on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oakland vs. Wright State

Oakland vs Wright State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Oakland

-4

145 points

Key Stats for Oakland vs. Wright State

  • The Golden Grizzlies record just 4.5 more points per game (75.9) than the Raiders allow (71.4).
  • The Raiders score 6.9 more points per game (75.1) than the Golden Grizzlies give up to opponents (68.2).
  • The Golden Grizzlies make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Raiders have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • The Raiders have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Golden Grizzlies have averaged.

Oakland Players to Watch

  • Jamal Cain is tops on the Golden Grizzlies with 20.5 points per game and 10.1 rebounds, while also posting 0.7 assists.
  • Jalen Moore paces the Golden Grizzlies at 8.1 assists per game, while also putting up 4.3 rebounds and 15.0 points. He is second in the nation in assists.
  • Trey Townsend is posting 14.8 points, 2.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per contest.
  • Micah Parrish averages 11.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Blake Lampman averages 7.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 36.9% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Wright State Players to Watch

  • Grant Basile is the Raiders' top rebounder (8.6 per game), and he contributes 17.8 points and 2.0 assists.
  • Tanner Holden is putting up a team-leading 19.8 points per contest. And he is delivering 7.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists, making 50.7% of his shots from the field.
  • Trey Calvin is the Raiders' top assist man (2.9 per game), and he puts up 14.2 points and 3.0 rebounds.
  • Tim Finke is putting up 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 36.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.1% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.
  • Keaton Norris is averaging 3.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 40.6% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Wright State at Oakland

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

UMass Minnesota Duluth Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch North Dakota vs. Minnesota-Duluth in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
Wright State Purdue Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Wright State at Oakland in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Jan 21, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) and forward Julian Reese (10)] celebrates as Illinois Fighting Illini forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) looks away during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland at Nebraska in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Dec 21, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) dribbles away from Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jalen Moore (34) and forward Micah Parrish (3) during the final seconds of the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wright State vs. Oakland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Dec 21, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) dribbles away from Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jalen Moore (34) and forward Micah Parrish (3) during the final seconds of the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oakland vs. Wright State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) shoots the ball as Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Maryland vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) shoots the ball as Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nebraska vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Jan 20, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) celebrates his goal with center Joe Pavelski (16) and center Tyler Seguin (91) during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Blackhawks

By Adam Childs
31 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy