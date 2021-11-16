Publish date:
How to Watch Wright State vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) play the Wright State Raiders (1-1) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Wright State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Mackey Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Purdue
-16.5
152.5 points
Key Stats for Purdue vs. Wright State
- Last year, the 71.0 points per game the Boilermakers scored were just 3.6 more points than the Raiders gave up (67.4).
- The Raiders put up an average of 82.0 points per game last year, 15.3 more points than the 66.7 the Boilermakers gave up to opponents.
- The Boilermakers shot 44.7% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Raiders allowed to opponents.
- The Raiders shot at a 48.3% clip from the field last season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Trevion Williams paced the Boilermakers with 15.5 points per contest and 9.1 rebounds last year, while also posting 2.3 assists.
- Jaden Ivey put up 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last year, shooting 39.9% from the field and 25.8% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Zach Edey posted 8.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game last season, shooting 59.7% from the floor.
- Sasha Stefanovic averaged 8.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest last season, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Brandon Newman posted 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season. At the other end, he put up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Wright State Players to Watch
- Loudon Love put up 16.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game last season.
- Trey Calvin averaged 3.5 assists per game while also scoring 9.7 points per contest.
- Tim Finke made 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Calvin averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Grant Basile collected 1.6 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
16
2021
Wright State at Purdue
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)