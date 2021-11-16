Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wright State vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) and forward Mason Gillis (0) react after losing to the North Texas Mean Green in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) and forward Mason Gillis (0) react after losing to the North Texas Mean Green in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) play the Wright State Raiders (1-1) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Wright State

    Purdue vs Wright State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Purdue

    -16.5

    152.5 points

    Key Stats for Purdue vs. Wright State

    • Last year, the 71.0 points per game the Boilermakers scored were just 3.6 more points than the Raiders gave up (67.4).
    • The Raiders put up an average of 82.0 points per game last year, 15.3 more points than the 66.7 the Boilermakers gave up to opponents.
    • The Boilermakers shot 44.7% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Raiders allowed to opponents.
    • The Raiders shot at a 48.3% clip from the field last season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • Trevion Williams paced the Boilermakers with 15.5 points per contest and 9.1 rebounds last year, while also posting 2.3 assists.
    • Jaden Ivey put up 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last year, shooting 39.9% from the field and 25.8% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Zach Edey posted 8.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game last season, shooting 59.7% from the floor.
    • Sasha Stefanovic averaged 8.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest last season, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Brandon Newman posted 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season. At the other end, he put up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

    Wright State Players to Watch

    • Loudon Love put up 16.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game last season.
    • Trey Calvin averaged 3.5 assists per game while also scoring 9.7 points per contest.
    • Tim Finke made 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Calvin averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Grant Basile collected 1.6 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Wright State at Purdue

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 27, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots the ball over Southern University Jaguars guard Samkelo Cele (25) during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Carolina Central at Iowa

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Mike Smith (12) drives to the basket against Florida State Seminoles forward RaiQuan Gray (1) and forward Malik Osborne (right) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Seton Hall at Michigan

    4 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Arizona

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) shoots over North Dakota State Bison guard Sam Griesel (5) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    4 minutes ago
    UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) celebrates the win as Michigan Wolverines guard Franz Wagner (21) reacts after missing the final shot of the game during the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Ncaa Basketball Ncaa Tournament Michigan Vs Ucla
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) passes, protected by offensive lineman Sam Vaughan (50) offensive lineman David Redding (64) with Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Val Martin (56) in pursuit at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH): Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/16/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    High Point vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Baylor Bears guard Jared Butler (12) drives toward the basket while being guarded by Houston Cougars guard DeJon Jarreau (3) and Houston Cougars forward Reggie Chaney (32) during the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots a three-pointer over Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa vs. North Carolina Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy