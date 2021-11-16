Skip to main content
    November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Wright State Raiders at Purdue Boilermakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Purdue looks to extend its winning streak to three when it hosts Wright State on Tuesday night in men's college basketball.
    The No. 6 Purdue men's basketball team has lived up to its lofty preseason ranking so far this year. The Boilermakers (2–0) have had little trouble beating Bellarmine and Indiana State in their first two games as they enter their third contest against Wright State (1–1).

    How to Watch Wright State at Purdue Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Wright State at Purdue game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Purdue has won by nearly identical scores, beating Bellarmine 96–67 and Indiana State 92–67.

    Wright State won its opener easily Tuesday against Lake Erie State but couldn't make it two in a row as it lost to Marshall on Friday night.

    It was a back and forth game with the Thundering Herd, but Marshall outscored them by nine points in the last 4:46 of the game to come away with the eight-point win.

    The Raiders went cold late and couldn't recover, but they will aim to find their offense again as they try and upset the Boilermakers on Tuesday night in West Lafayette.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

