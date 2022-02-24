Skip to main content

How to Watch Wyoming at Colorado State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wyoming looks to stay at the top of the Mountain West on Wednesday when it travels to Colorado State.

Wyoming bounced back from an upset loss to New Mexico when it beat Air Force on Saturday, 75-67. The win improved the Cowboys' Mountain West record to 11-2 and has them just a half-game back of first place Boise State.

How to Watch Wyoming at Colorado State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Wyoming at Colorado State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cowboys are playing great basketball and have built a strong tournament resume, but they need to finish the season well.

Wednesday, that includes beating a Colorado State team that they beat in overtime at the end of January.

The Rams will look to avenge that loss and bounce back from a tough 72-51 loss to UNLV on Saturday.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for them and dropped them to 11-4 in the Mountain West.

The Rams get to play the two top teams in the conference to end the year and have a shot to make up some ground in the conference standings before the Mountain West Tournament.

This should be a great game between two of the top teams in the conference as both need to pick up a resume-building win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Wyoming at Colorado State

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17732107
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at Colorado in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17724323
College Basketball

How to Watch Wyoming at Colorado State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17722749
College Basketball

How to Watch LSU at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17731297
College Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin at Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17710098
College Basketball

How to Watch Cincinnati at UCF in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kentucky vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1) dribbles against Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) during the second half at Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wyoming vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy