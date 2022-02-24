How to Watch Wyoming at Colorado State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wyoming bounced back from an upset loss to New Mexico when it beat Air Force on Saturday, 75-67. The win improved the Cowboys' Mountain West record to 11-2 and has them just a half-game back of first place Boise State.
How to Watch Wyoming at Colorado State in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022
Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV: CBSSN
Live stream the Wyoming at Colorado State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Cowboys are playing great basketball and have built a strong tournament resume, but they need to finish the season well.
Wednesday, that includes beating a Colorado State team that they beat in overtime at the end of January.
The Rams will look to avenge that loss and bounce back from a tough 72-51 loss to UNLV on Saturday.
The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for them and dropped them to 11-4 in the Mountain West.
The Rams get to play the two top teams in the conference to end the year and have a shot to make up some ground in the conference standings before the Mountain West Tournament.
This should be a great game between two of the top teams in the conference as both need to pick up a resume-building win.
