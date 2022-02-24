How to Watch Wyoming at Colorado State in Men's College Basketball

Wyoming looks to stay at the top of the Mountain West on Wednesday when it travels to Colorado State.

Wyoming bounced back from an upset loss to New Mexico when it beat Air Force on Saturday, 75-67. The win improved the Cowboys' Mountain West record to 11-2 and has them just a half-game back of first place Boise State.

How to Watch Wyoming at Colorado State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The Cowboys are playing great basketball and have built a strong tournament resume, but they need to finish the season well.

Wednesday, that includes beating a Colorado State team that they beat in overtime at the end of January.

The Rams will look to avenge that loss and bounce back from a tough 72-51 loss to UNLV on Saturday.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for them and dropped them to 11-4 in the Mountain West.

The Rams get to play the two top teams in the conference to end the year and have a shot to make up some ground in the conference standings before the Mountain West Tournament.

This should be a great game between two of the top teams in the conference as both need to pick up a resume-building win.

