How to Watch Wyoming at San Jose State in Men's College Basketball

Wyoming will look to bolster their NCAA Tournament chances with a big road matchup against San Jose State.

The 2021-22 college basketball season continues forward on Saturday with quite a few great games on the schedule. With teams making their late-season pushes to get into March Madness, things are getting very serious and interesting. One matchup to keep a close eye on today will feature Wyoming traveling to take on San Jose State.

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Stadium 1

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Cowboys are a team to keep an eye on as a potential sleeper NCAA Tournament team. Wyoming holds a 20-3 record and has flown under-the-radar all season long. In their last matchup, the Cowboys ended up beating Utah State by a final score of 78-76.

On the other side of the court, the Spartans are just 7-16 so far this season. San Jose State has not had the season they were hoping for, but they would love nothing more than to spoil things for Wyoming. Last time out, the Spartans ended up losing to San Diego State by a final score of 72-62, marking their 11th straight loss.

While the Cowboys are certainly heavily favored to win this game, they should not take the Spartans lightly. A trap game like this would be a rough way to end their tournament hopes. Make sure to tune in to see who gets the win.

