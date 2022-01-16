Skip to main content

How to Watch Wyoming at Utah State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wyoming goes for its third straight win on Saturday. night when it travels to Utah State to take on the Aggies

Wyoming will finally get back on the court for the first time since Christmas Day. The Cowboys have had their last four games postponed and will get to play their first Mountain West game at Utah State Saturday night.

How to Watch Wyoming at Utah State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the Wyoming at Utah State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cowboys won their last two games before they went on the pause due to COVID-19 concerns and are currently 11-2 overall.

It has been a great start to the year for Wyoming and one they hope doesn't slow down because of the unexpected break.

Saturday night they will look to shake off the rust and get its third straight win against an Utah State team that is coming off a loss to Colorado State.

The loss to the Rams dropped the Aggies to 1-2 in the Mountain West. It was also just their second game since December 29th as they have had two games postponed.

Utah State is looking to find some consistency as it has alternated wins and losses over its last six games.

Saturday the Aggies hope that starts with a win against Wyoming at home.

Regional restrictions may apply.

