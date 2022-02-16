Skip to main content

How to Watch Wyoming Cowboys at New Mexico Lobos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 22 ranked team in the country Wyoming and Graham Ike take on conference rivals the Lobos and Jamal Mashburn, Jr. on Tuesday night.

Wyoming has been a huge surprise out of the Mountain West Conference this season. The Cowboys are 21-3 overall and 10-1 inside of their conference. They are also the only team in the conference ranked in the top-25 nationally at No. 22.

Their only conference loss was to Boise State late in January. They also lost to No. 3 ranked Arizona and Stanford both on the road.

This team is led by Graham Ike. Ike averages 20.6 points and 9.4 rebounds leading the team in both categories. He also chips in 1.3 assists per game.

How to Watch Wyoming Cowboys at New Mexico Lobos Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Wyoming Cowboys at New Mexico Lobos game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New Mexico's season has not traveled the same path. The Lobos are 10-14 overall but just 2-8 inside of the conference. They are 3-2 since snapping a seven-game losing streak they were on in January.

They've beaten San Jose State, Air Force, and Northern New Mexico in that stretch. The Lobos are led by Jamal Mashburn, Jr., who averages a team-high 17.9 points per game. He also adds in 2.1 assists per game.

Wyoming is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -5.5 and a money line of -250. New Mexico's money line is +200. The total projected Over/Under points is 152.5 points scored.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
15
2022

Wyoming Cowboys at New Mexico Lobos

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

