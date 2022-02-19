How to Watch Wyoming vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Air Force Falcons (10-14, 3-10 MWC) will visit the No. 22 Wyoming Cowboys (21-4, 10-2 MWC) after losing three straight road games. The contest starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
How to Watch Wyoming vs. Air Force
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Arena-Auditorium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wyoming vs. Air Force
- The Cowboys score 75.7 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 65.4 the Falcons give up.
- The Falcons' 59.4 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 65.9 the Cowboys give up to opponents.
- The Cowboys are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Falcons allow to opponents.
- The Falcons are shooting 44.2% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 41.6% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cowboys is Graham Ike, who accumulates 20.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
- Wyoming's best passer is Hunter Maldonado, who averages 6.2 assists per game to go with his 19.2 PPG scoring average.
- Drake Jeffries leads the Cowboys in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Maldonado is Wyoming's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Jeremiah Oden leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Air Force Players to Watch
- Ethan Taylor puts up 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, placing him atop the Falcons' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- A.J. Walker scores 15.6 points per game, putting him at the top of the Air Force scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 2.4 rebounds and adds 1.7 assists per game.
- Walker is reliable from distance and leads the Falcons with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Air Force's leader in steals is Taylor (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Lucas Moerman (1.5 per game).
Wyoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
Boise State
W 72-65
Home
2/6/2022
Fresno State
W 61-59
Away
2/8/2022
Utah State
W 78-76
Home
2/12/2022
San Jose State
W 74-52
Away
2/15/2022
New Mexico
L 75-66
Away
2/19/2022
Air Force
-
Home
2/23/2022
Colorado State
-
Away
2/26/2022
Nevada
-
Home
2/28/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
3/2/2022
UNLV
-
Away
3/5/2022
Fresno State
-
Home
Air Force Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/1/2022
Utah State
L 73-46
Away
2/5/2022
New Mexico
L 91-77
Home
2/8/2022
UNLV
L 78-44
Away
2/12/2022
San Diego State
L 76-64
Away
2/16/2022
Boise State
L 85-59
Home
2/19/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
2/22/2022
Fresno State
-
Home
2/26/2022
New Mexico
-
Away
3/1/2022
San Jose State
-
Home
How To Watch
February
19
2022
Air Force at Wyoming
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)