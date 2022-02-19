Skip to main content

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) drives to the net against Boise State Broncos guard Pavle Kuzmanovic (13) and forward Mladen Armus (33) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 16, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) drives to the net against Boise State Broncos guard Pavle Kuzmanovic (13) and forward Mladen Armus (33) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (10-14, 3-10 MWC) will visit the No. 22 Wyoming Cowboys (21-4, 10-2 MWC) after losing three straight road games. The contest starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Air Force

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: Arena-Auditorium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wyoming vs. Air Force

  • The Cowboys score 75.7 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 65.4 the Falcons give up.
  • The Falcons' 59.4 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 65.9 the Cowboys give up to opponents.
  • The Cowboys are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Falcons allow to opponents.
  • The Falcons are shooting 44.2% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 41.6% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.

Wyoming Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cowboys is Graham Ike, who accumulates 20.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
  • Wyoming's best passer is Hunter Maldonado, who averages 6.2 assists per game to go with his 19.2 PPG scoring average.
  • Drake Jeffries leads the Cowboys in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Maldonado is Wyoming's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Jeremiah Oden leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Air Force Players to Watch

  • Ethan Taylor puts up 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, placing him atop the Falcons' rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • A.J. Walker scores 15.6 points per game, putting him at the top of the Air Force scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 2.4 rebounds and adds 1.7 assists per game.
  • Walker is reliable from distance and leads the Falcons with 2.0 made threes per game.
  • Air Force's leader in steals is Taylor (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Lucas Moerman (1.5 per game).

Wyoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

Boise State

W 72-65

Home

2/6/2022

Fresno State

W 61-59

Away

2/8/2022

Utah State

W 78-76

Home

2/12/2022

San Jose State

W 74-52

Away

2/15/2022

New Mexico

L 75-66

Away

2/19/2022

Air Force

-

Home

2/23/2022

Colorado State

-

Away

2/26/2022

Nevada

-

Home

2/28/2022

San Diego State

-

Home

3/2/2022

UNLV

-

Away

3/5/2022

Fresno State

-

Home

Air Force Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

Utah State

L 73-46

Away

2/5/2022

New Mexico

L 91-77

Home

2/8/2022

UNLV

L 78-44

Away

2/12/2022

San Diego State

L 76-64

Away

2/16/2022

Boise State

L 85-59

Home

2/19/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

2/22/2022

Fresno State

-

Home

2/26/2022

New Mexico

-

Away

3/1/2022

San Jose State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Air Force at Wyoming

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Xfinity Daytona
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300

By Brandon Rush
1 minute ago
Dec 1, 2020; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives the ball against Hartford Hawks guard Moses Flowers (4) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown at Villanova in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) drives for a shot between Georgetown Hoyas forward Jalin Billingsley (4) and guard Aminu Mohammed (0) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgetown vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) drives for a shot between Georgetown Hoyas forward Jalin Billingsley (4) and guard Aminu Mohammed (0) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Villanova vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats forward Luka Brajkovic (35) shoots the ball as VCU Rams forward Vince Williams Jr. (10) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Louis vs Davidson

By Steve Benko
1 minute ago
Soccer Fans
2022 Tournoi de France

How to Watch France vs Brazil

By Steve Benko
46 minutes ago
USATSI_13254580
College Football

How to Watch HBCU Legacy Bowl: Team Gaither vs. Team Robinson

By Ben Macaluso
1 hour ago
North Texas
College Basketball

How to Watch North Texas at Alabama-Birmingham in Men's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
San Diego State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Fresno State at San Diego State in Women's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy