The Air Force Falcons (10-14, 3-10 MWC) will visit the No. 22 Wyoming Cowboys (21-4, 10-2 MWC) after losing three straight road games. The contest starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Air Force

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Arena-Auditorium

Arena-Auditorium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wyoming vs. Air Force

The Cowboys score 75.7 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 65.4 the Falcons give up.

The Falcons' 59.4 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 65.9 the Cowboys give up to opponents.

The Cowboys are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Falcons allow to opponents.

The Falcons are shooting 44.2% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 41.6% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.

Wyoming Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cowboys is Graham Ike, who accumulates 20.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Wyoming's best passer is Hunter Maldonado, who averages 6.2 assists per game to go with his 19.2 PPG scoring average.

Drake Jeffries leads the Cowboys in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Maldonado is Wyoming's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Jeremiah Oden leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Air Force Players to Watch

Ethan Taylor puts up 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, placing him atop the Falcons' rebound and assists leaderboards.

A.J. Walker scores 15.6 points per game, putting him at the top of the Air Force scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 2.4 rebounds and adds 1.7 assists per game.

Walker is reliable from distance and leads the Falcons with 2.0 made threes per game.

Air Force's leader in steals is Taylor (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Lucas Moerman (1.5 per game).

Wyoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/3/2022 Boise State W 72-65 Home 2/6/2022 Fresno State W 61-59 Away 2/8/2022 Utah State W 78-76 Home 2/12/2022 San Jose State W 74-52 Away 2/15/2022 New Mexico L 75-66 Away 2/19/2022 Air Force - Home 2/23/2022 Colorado State - Away 2/26/2022 Nevada - Home 2/28/2022 San Diego State - Home 3/2/2022 UNLV - Away 3/5/2022 Fresno State - Home

Air Force Schedule