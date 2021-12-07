Wyoming vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Wyoming vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot teams meet when the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) host the Wyoming Cowboys (8-0) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. The Wildcats will put their seven-game win streak on the line against the Cowboys, who have won eight straight.
How to Watch Arizona vs. Wyoming
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: McKale Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Arizona vs. Wyoming
- The 91.3 points per game the Wildcats put up are 32.3 more points than the Cowboys give up (59.0).
- The Cowboys' 82.3 points per game are 23.6 more points than the 58.7 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- This season, the Wildcats have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.0% higher than the 36.1% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have hit.
- The Cowboys' 50.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 16.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (34.0%).
Arizona Players to Watch
- Christian Koloko is tops on the Wildcats at 7.3 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.4 assists and 15.6 points.
- Azuolas Tubelis posts 15.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Bennedict Mathurin averages a team-best 16.0 points per contest. He is also posting 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 45.9% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kerr Kriisa averages a team-high 5.3 assists per game. He is also posting 10.1 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 35.3% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Dalen Terry is putting up 5.3 points, 4.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Graham Ike is putting up team highs in points (20.8 per game) and rebounds (9.0). And he is contributing 1.3 assists, making 56.1% of his shots from the field.
- Hunter Maldonado is the Cowboys' top assist man (4.8 per game), and he delivers 16.5 points and 5.0 rebounds.
- The Cowboys receive 11.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Drake Jeffries.
- Jeremiah Oden gets the Cowboys 10.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Xavier Dusell gives the Cowboys 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
8
2021
Wyoming at Arizona
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)