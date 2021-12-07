Wyoming vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot teams meet when the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) host the Wyoming Cowboys (8-0) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. The Wildcats will put their seven-game win streak on the line against the Cowboys, who have won eight straight.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: McKale Center

McKale Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Wyoming

The 91.3 points per game the Wildcats put up are 32.3 more points than the Cowboys give up (59.0).

The Cowboys' 82.3 points per game are 23.6 more points than the 58.7 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

This season, the Wildcats have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.0% higher than the 36.1% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have hit.

The Cowboys' 50.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 16.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (34.0%).

Arizona Players to Watch

Christian Koloko is tops on the Wildcats at 7.3 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.4 assists and 15.6 points.

Azuolas Tubelis posts 15.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Bennedict Mathurin averages a team-best 16.0 points per contest. He is also posting 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 45.9% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kerr Kriisa averages a team-high 5.3 assists per game. He is also posting 10.1 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 35.3% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dalen Terry is putting up 5.3 points, 4.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Wyoming Players to Watch