Wyoming heads to Boise State on Tuesday night in a battle of unbeatens in the Mountain West.

Wyoming stayed perfect in the Mountain West on Saturday when it beat New Mexico in a shootout 93-91. The two teams put on an offensive show but the Cowboys, led by Graham Ike's 29 points, did just enough to get the win.

How to Watch Wyoming at Boise State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The win moved them to 4-0 in the Mountain West and 15-2 overall. They have now won six straight since losing to Stanford 66-63 way back on Dec. 22.

The Cowboys were supposed to play Boise State to open conference play, but that game was one of four games postponed for Wyoming.

Instead they are currently scheduled to play just one time and that will be Tuesday night in what could be the best game in the conference this year.

The Broncos also come in with a perfect Mountain West record, as they are 6-0 and have won 12 straight overall.

Their latest win was a 42-37 defensive battle against San Diego State. It wasn't a pretty win, but they got it nonetheless to keep their great run going.

Tuesday night they will get a tough test and the winner will head home in first place in the Mountain West.

