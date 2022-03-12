How to Watch Mountain West Conference Tournament: Wyoming vs. Boise State

Boise State (25-7) and Wyoming (25-7) escaped scares in the Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinals and meet for the third time this season.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Wyoming in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

You can stream the Boise State Broncos vs. Wyoming Cowboys game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Each team won on its homecourt when Boise State and Wyoming played during the regular season, with the Cowboys taking a 72-65 victory at Laramie on Feb. 3. Graham Ike poured in 33 points to go with 10 rebounds to power Wyoming.

In the first meeting in Boise on Jan. 25, Abu Kigab scored 18 points — including the go-ahead free throws with 1:08 remaining — and handed out five assists, while Tyson Degenhart added 14 points for the Broncos.

Both games were tightly fought. In Boise State's win, the lead changed hands 13 times, while there were 10 lead changes in Wyoming's victory.

In the tournament quarterfinals, fourth-seeded Wyoming took the lead over host UNLV on a 3-pointer from Xavier DuSell with 30 seconds left in their 59-56 victory.

Earlier on Friday, Boise State survived a missed 3-pointer by Nevada's Kenan Blackshear for a 71-69 win after the No. 8 seed battled back from a 12-point deficit midway through the second half.

Regional restrictions may apply.