Wyoming vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wyoming Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 MWC) hope to continue a seven-game home win streak when they host the Boise State Broncos (10-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Arena-Auditorium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Wyoming vs. Boise State
- The 77.5 points per game the Cowboys score are 19.3 more points than the Broncos give up (58.2).
- The Broncos' 69.1 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 63.1 the Cowboys give up.
- The Cowboys are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Broncos allow to opponents.
- The Broncos' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).
Wyoming Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cowboys is Graham Ike, who accumulates 19.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Hunter Maldonado is Wyoming's best passer, dispensing 5.5 assists per game while scoring 16.0 PPG.
- Drake Jeffries leads the Cowboys in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Maldonado is Wyoming's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Jeremiah Oden leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Boise State Players to Watch
- Abu Kigab is the top scorer for the Broncos with 14.2 points per game. He also adds 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game to his stats.
- The Boise State leaders in rebounding and assists are Mladen Armus with 8.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.1 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Emmanuel Akot with 3.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game).
- Akot is reliable from three-point range and leads the Broncos with 1.9 made threes per game.
- Boise State's leader in steals is Kigab (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Armus (1.3 per game).
Wyoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Arizona
L 94-65
Away
12/11/2021
Utah Valley
W 74-62
Home
12/22/2021
Stanford
L 66-63
Away
12/23/2021
Northern Iowa
W 71-69
Home
12/25/2021
South Florida
W 77-57
Away
1/1/2022
Boise State
-
Home
1/4/2022
Nevada
-
Away
1/8/2022
Fresno State
-
Away
1/12/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
1/15/2022
Utah State
-
Away
1/18/2022
San Jose State
-
Home
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 97-60
Home
12/14/2021
Santa Clara
W 72-60
Home
12/19/2021
Montana Tech
W 88-57
Home
12/22/2021
Washington State
W 58-52
Home
12/28/2021
Fresno State
W 65-55
Home
1/1/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
1/4/2022
Utah State
-
Away
1/7/2022
Colorado State
-
Home
1/12/2022
Nevada
-
Away
1/18/2022
Air Force
-
Home
1/22/2022
San Diego State
-
Away