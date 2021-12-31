Wyoming vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 MWC) hope to continue a seven-game home win streak when they host the Boise State Broncos (10-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Boise State

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Arena-Auditorium

Key Stats for Wyoming vs. Boise State

The 77.5 points per game the Cowboys score are 19.3 more points than the Broncos give up (58.2).

The Broncos' 69.1 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 63.1 the Cowboys give up.

The Cowboys are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Broncos allow to opponents.

The Broncos' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).

Wyoming Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cowboys is Graham Ike, who accumulates 19.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Hunter Maldonado is Wyoming's best passer, dispensing 5.5 assists per game while scoring 16.0 PPG.

Drake Jeffries leads the Cowboys in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Maldonado is Wyoming's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Jeremiah Oden leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Boise State Players to Watch

Abu Kigab is the top scorer for the Broncos with 14.2 points per game. He also adds 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game to his stats.

The Boise State leaders in rebounding and assists are Mladen Armus with 8.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.1 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Emmanuel Akot with 3.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game).

Akot is reliable from three-point range and leads the Broncos with 1.9 made threes per game.

Boise State's leader in steals is Kigab (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Armus (1.3 per game).

Wyoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Arizona L 94-65 Away 12/11/2021 Utah Valley W 74-62 Home 12/22/2021 Stanford L 66-63 Away 12/23/2021 Northern Iowa W 71-69 Home 12/25/2021 South Florida W 77-57 Away 1/1/2022 Boise State - Home 1/4/2022 Nevada - Away 1/8/2022 Fresno State - Away 1/12/2022 San Diego State - Home 1/15/2022 Utah State - Away 1/18/2022 San Jose State - Home

Boise State Schedule