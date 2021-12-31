Wyoming vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Wyoming vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

    The Wyoming Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 MWC) hope to continue a seven-game home win streak when they host the Boise State Broncos (10-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Wyoming vs. Boise State

    • Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Arena-Auditorium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wyoming vs. Boise State

    • The 77.5 points per game the Cowboys score are 19.3 more points than the Broncos give up (58.2).
    • The Broncos' 69.1 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 63.1 the Cowboys give up.
    • The Cowboys are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Broncos allow to opponents.
    • The Broncos' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).

    Wyoming Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cowboys is Graham Ike, who accumulates 19.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
    • Hunter Maldonado is Wyoming's best passer, dispensing 5.5 assists per game while scoring 16.0 PPG.
    • Drake Jeffries leads the Cowboys in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Maldonado is Wyoming's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Jeremiah Oden leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Boise State Players to Watch

    • Abu Kigab is the top scorer for the Broncos with 14.2 points per game. He also adds 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game to his stats.
    • The Boise State leaders in rebounding and assists are Mladen Armus with 8.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.1 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Emmanuel Akot with 3.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game).
    • Akot is reliable from three-point range and leads the Broncos with 1.9 made threes per game.
    • Boise State's leader in steals is Kigab (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Armus (1.3 per game).

    Wyoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Arizona

    L 94-65

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Utah Valley

    W 74-62

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Stanford

    L 66-63

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Northern Iowa

    W 71-69

    Home

    12/25/2021

    South Florida

    W 77-57

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Boise State

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    San Diego State

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Utah State

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    San Jose State

    -

    Home

    Boise State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 97-60

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Santa Clara

    W 72-60

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Montana Tech

    W 88-57

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Washington State

    W 58-52

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Fresno State

    W 65-55

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Wyoming

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Utah State

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Colorado State

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Air Force

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Boise State at Wyoming

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
