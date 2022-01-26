How to Watch Wyoming vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two hot teams meet when the Boise State Broncos (15-4, 6-0 MWC) host the Wyoming Cowboys (15-2, 4-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. The Broncos will put their 12-game win streak on the line against the Cowboys, winners of six straight.
How to Watch Boise State vs. Wyoming
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: ExtraMile Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Boise State
-5
131.5 points
Key Stats for Boise State vs. Wyoming
- The Broncos put up just 2.2 more points per game (67.8) than the Cowboys allow (65.6).
- The Cowboys put up 20.5 more points per game (78.4) than the Broncos give up to opponents (57.9).
- This season, the Broncos have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have made.
- The Cowboys' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (40.0%).
Boise State Players to Watch
- Abu Kigab is tops on his team in points per contest (13.1), and also posts 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Mladen Armus leads his team in rebounds per contest (9.2), and also posts 7.2 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Marcus Shaver Jr. puts up 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 38.3% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Emmanuel Akot leads his team in assists per game (3.0), and also averages 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Tyson Degenhart puts up 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Hunter Maldonado is the Cowboys' top assist man (6.3 per game), and he delivers 16.8 points and 5.5 rebounds. His assist average ranks him eighth in the nation.
- Graham Ike is averaging team highs in points (19.4 per game) and rebounds (8.4). And he is contributing 1.3 assists, making 55.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Drake Jeffries is posting 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 49.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 treys per contest.
- The Cowboys get 8.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Jeremiah Oden.
- Xavier Dusell is putting up 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.
