Skip to main content

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (right) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (left) during the first half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 22, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (right) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (left) during the first half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Two hot teams meet when the Boise State Broncos (15-4, 6-0 MWC) host the Wyoming Cowboys (15-2, 4-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. The Broncos will put their 12-game win streak on the line against the Cowboys, winners of six straight.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Wyoming

Boise State vs Wyoming Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Boise State

-5

131.5 points

Key Stats for Boise State vs. Wyoming

  • The Broncos put up just 2.2 more points per game (67.8) than the Cowboys allow (65.6).
  • The Cowboys put up 20.5 more points per game (78.4) than the Broncos give up to opponents (57.9).
  • This season, the Broncos have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have made.
  • The Cowboys' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (40.0%).

Boise State Players to Watch

  • Abu Kigab is tops on his team in points per contest (13.1), and also posts 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Mladen Armus leads his team in rebounds per contest (9.2), and also posts 7.2 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
  • Marcus Shaver Jr. puts up 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 38.3% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Emmanuel Akot leads his team in assists per game (3.0), and also averages 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Tyson Degenhart puts up 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Wyoming Players to Watch

  • Hunter Maldonado is the Cowboys' top assist man (6.3 per game), and he delivers 16.8 points and 5.5 rebounds. His assist average ranks him eighth in the nation.
  • Graham Ike is averaging team highs in points (19.4 per game) and rebounds (8.4). And he is contributing 1.3 assists, making 55.6% of his shots from the floor.
  • Drake Jeffries is posting 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 49.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 treys per contest.
  • The Cowboys get 8.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Jeremiah Oden.
  • Xavier Dusell is putting up 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Wyoming at Boise State

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 17, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

1 minute ago
Jan 23, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of the jersey of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

1 minute ago
oregon
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts after dunking the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts after dunking the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) dribbles by Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Dixon (43) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgetown vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) dribbles by Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Dixon (43) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UConn vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy