Two hot teams meet when the Boise State Broncos (15-4, 6-0 MWC) host the Wyoming Cowboys (15-2, 4-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. The Broncos will put their 12-game win streak on the line against the Cowboys, winners of six straight.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: ExtraMile Arena

ExtraMile Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -5 131.5 points

Key Stats for Boise State vs. Wyoming

The Broncos put up just 2.2 more points per game (67.8) than the Cowboys allow (65.6).

The Cowboys put up 20.5 more points per game (78.4) than the Broncos give up to opponents (57.9).

This season, the Broncos have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have made.

The Cowboys' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (40.0%).

Boise State Players to Watch

Abu Kigab is tops on his team in points per contest (13.1), and also posts 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Mladen Armus leads his team in rebounds per contest (9.2), and also posts 7.2 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Shaver Jr. puts up 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 38.3% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Emmanuel Akot leads his team in assists per game (3.0), and also averages 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tyson Degenhart puts up 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Wyoming Players to Watch