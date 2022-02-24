Wyoming vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Colorado State Rams (21-4, 0-0 MWC) host the Wyoming Cowboys (22-4, 11-2 MWC) in a matchup of MWC rivals at Moby Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Wyoming

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Moby Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado State vs Wyoming Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Colorado State

-6.5

144 points

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Wyoming

  • The 76.1 points per game the Rams average are 10.2 more points than the Cowboys allow (65.9).
  • The Cowboys put up 8.5 more points per game (75.7) than the Rams give up to opponents (67.2).
  • The Rams make 49.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
  • The Cowboys' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Rams have given up to their opponents (42.7%).

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • David Roddy leads his squad in both points (19.5) and rebounds (7.6) per game, and also averages 3.0 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Isaiah Stevens paces the Rams at 4.9 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.2 rebounds and 15.2 points.
  • John Tonje is putting up 10.2 points, 0.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.
  • Chandler Jacobs puts up 5.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 40.2% from the floor.
  • Dischon Thomas posts 6.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the floor.

Wyoming Players to Watch

  • Hunter Maldonado paces the Cowboys in assists (6.3 per game), and averages 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Graham Ike is No. 1 on the Cowboys in scoring (21.1 points per game) and rebounding (9.4), and posts 1.3 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Drake Jeffries is posting 10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 43.1% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per game.
  • Jeremiah Oden is posting 8.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, making 57.0% of his shots from the floor.
  • Xavier Dusell gives the Cowboys 8.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Wyoming at Colorado State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17732107
