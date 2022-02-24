Wyoming vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1) dribbles against Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (21-4, 0-0 MWC) host the Wyoming Cowboys (22-4, 11-2 MWC) in a matchup of MWC rivals at Moby Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Moby Arena

Moby Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Colorado State -6.5 144 points

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Wyoming

The 76.1 points per game the Rams average are 10.2 more points than the Cowboys allow (65.9).

The Cowboys put up 8.5 more points per game (75.7) than the Rams give up to opponents (67.2).

The Rams make 49.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

The Cowboys' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Rams have given up to their opponents (42.7%).

Colorado State Players to Watch

David Roddy leads his squad in both points (19.5) and rebounds (7.6) per game, and also averages 3.0 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Isaiah Stevens paces the Rams at 4.9 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.2 rebounds and 15.2 points.

John Tonje is putting up 10.2 points, 0.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Chandler Jacobs puts up 5.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 40.2% from the floor.

Dischon Thomas posts 6.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the floor.

Wyoming Players to Watch