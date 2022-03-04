How to Watch Wyoming vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Chad Baker-Mazara (20) drives against Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) during the first half at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys (23-7, 12-5 MWC) are at home in MWC play against the Fresno State Bulldogs (18-10, 8-8 MWC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Fresno State

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Arena-Auditorium

Arena-Auditorium

Key Stats for Wyoming vs. Fresno State

The 74.0 points per game the Cowboys record are 16.2 more points than the Bulldogs allow (57.8).

The Bulldogs' 65.2 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 65.8 the Cowboys give up.

This season, the Cowboys have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.4% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 41.3% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.

Wyoming Players to Watch

Graham Ike leads the Cowboys in scoring and rebounding, tallying 20.1 points and 9.7 boards per game.

Wyoming's best passer is Hunter Maldonado, who averages 6.3 assists per game to go with his 19.0 PPG scoring average.

Drake Jeffries makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cowboys, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Maldonado and Jeremiah Oden lead Wyoming on the defensive end, with Maldonado leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Oden in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Fresno State Players to Watch

Orlando Robinson records 18.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Isaiah Hill's assist statline leads Fresno State; he dishes out 3.1 assists per game.

Hill is the top scorer from distance for the Bulldogs, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Fresno State's leader in steals is Hill (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Robinson (1.3 per game).

Wyoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Air Force W 75-67 Home 2/23/2022 Colorado State L 61-55 Away 2/26/2022 Nevada W 74-61 Home 2/28/2022 San Diego State L 73-66 Home 3/2/2022 UNLV L 64-57 Away 3/5/2022 Fresno State - Home

Fresno State Schedule