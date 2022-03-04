How to Watch Wyoming vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wyoming Cowboys (23-7, 12-5 MWC) are at home in MWC play against the Fresno State Bulldogs (18-10, 8-8 MWC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Arena-Auditorium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Wyoming vs. Fresno State
- The 74.0 points per game the Cowboys record are 16.2 more points than the Bulldogs allow (57.8).
- The Bulldogs' 65.2 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 65.8 the Cowboys give up.
- This season, the Cowboys have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.4% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 41.3% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Graham Ike leads the Cowboys in scoring and rebounding, tallying 20.1 points and 9.7 boards per game.
- Wyoming's best passer is Hunter Maldonado, who averages 6.3 assists per game to go with his 19.0 PPG scoring average.
- Drake Jeffries makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cowboys, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- Maldonado and Jeremiah Oden lead Wyoming on the defensive end, with Maldonado leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Oden in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Orlando Robinson records 18.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Isaiah Hill's assist statline leads Fresno State; he dishes out 3.1 assists per game.
- Hill is the top scorer from distance for the Bulldogs, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Fresno State's leader in steals is Hill (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Robinson (1.3 per game).
Wyoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Air Force
W 75-67
Home
2/23/2022
Colorado State
L 61-55
Away
2/26/2022
Nevada
W 74-61
Home
2/28/2022
San Diego State
L 73-66
Home
3/2/2022
UNLV
L 64-57
Away
3/5/2022
Fresno State
-
Home
Fresno State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
UNLV
L 60-57
Home
2/19/2022
San Diego State
L 61-44
Home
2/22/2022
Air Force
W 65-40
Away
2/28/2022
New Mexico
W 71-68
Home
3/3/2022
San Diego State
L 65-64
Away
3/5/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
March
5
2022
Fresno State at Wyoming
TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)