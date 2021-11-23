Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Wyoming vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Gabe McGlothan (30) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of streaking teams square off when the Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-0) host the Wyoming Cowboys (3-0) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. The Antelopes will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Cowboys, winners of three straight.

    How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Wyoming

    • Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX
    • Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
    Grand Canyon vs Wyoming Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Grand Canyon

    -3.5

    133.5 points

    Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Wyoming

    • Last year, the 75.5 points per game the Antelopes put up were the same as the Cowboys allowed.
    • The Cowboys' 76.6 points per game last year were 14.5 more points than the 62.1 the Antelopes gave up.
    • Last season, the Antelopes had a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 47.8% of shots the Cowboys' opponents hit.
    • The Cowboys' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.5 percentage points higher than the Antelopes allowed to their opponents (38.5%).

    Grand Canyon Players to Watch

    • Asbjorn Midtgaard led his squad in both points (14.2) and rebounds (9.5) per contest last season, and also posted 0.7 assists. Defensively, he averaged 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.
    • Jovan Blacksher Jr. posted a team-high 5.3 assists per game last year. He also averaged 12 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Alessandro Lever posted 13.3 points, 1.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game last year.
    • Oscar Frayer posted 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks.
    • Gabe McGlothan put up 6.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game last year. Defensively, he put up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

    Wyoming Players to Watch

    • Hunter Maldonado grabbed 6.8 boards and distributed 4.6 assists per game to go with a 12.5 PPG scoring average last season.
    • Marcus Williams averaged 14.8 points per game to go with 2.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
    • Xavier Dusell knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Williams averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Hunter Thompson notched 0.5 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Wyoming at Grand Canyon

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
