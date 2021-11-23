Publish date:
How to Watch Wyoming vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of streaking teams square off when the Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-0) host the Wyoming Cowboys (3-0) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. The Antelopes will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Cowboys, winners of three straight.
How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Wyoming
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
- Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grand Canyon
-3.5
133.5 points
Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Wyoming
- Last year, the 75.5 points per game the Antelopes put up were the same as the Cowboys allowed.
- The Cowboys' 76.6 points per game last year were 14.5 more points than the 62.1 the Antelopes gave up.
- Last season, the Antelopes had a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 47.8% of shots the Cowboys' opponents hit.
- The Cowboys' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.5 percentage points higher than the Antelopes allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Asbjorn Midtgaard led his squad in both points (14.2) and rebounds (9.5) per contest last season, and also posted 0.7 assists. Defensively, he averaged 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.
- Jovan Blacksher Jr. posted a team-high 5.3 assists per game last year. He also averaged 12 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Alessandro Lever posted 13.3 points, 1.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game last year.
- Oscar Frayer posted 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Gabe McGlothan put up 6.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game last year. Defensively, he put up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Hunter Maldonado grabbed 6.8 boards and distributed 4.6 assists per game to go with a 12.5 PPG scoring average last season.
- Marcus Williams averaged 14.8 points per game to go with 2.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
- Xavier Dusell knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
- Williams averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Hunter Thompson notched 0.5 blocks per contest.
