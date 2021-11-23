Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Gabe McGlothan (30) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of streaking teams square off when the Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-0) host the Wyoming Cowboys (3-0) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. The Antelopes will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Cowboys, winners of three straight.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena

Grand Canyon University Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Grand Canyon -3.5 133.5 points

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Wyoming

Last year, the 75.5 points per game the Antelopes put up were the same as the Cowboys allowed.

The Cowboys' 76.6 points per game last year were 14.5 more points than the 62.1 the Antelopes gave up.

Last season, the Antelopes had a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 47.8% of shots the Cowboys' opponents hit.

The Cowboys' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.5 percentage points higher than the Antelopes allowed to their opponents (38.5%).

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Asbjorn Midtgaard led his squad in both points (14.2) and rebounds (9.5) per contest last season, and also posted 0.7 assists. Defensively, he averaged 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. posted a team-high 5.3 assists per game last year. He also averaged 12 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Alessandro Lever posted 13.3 points, 1.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game last year.

Oscar Frayer posted 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Gabe McGlothan put up 6.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game last year. Defensively, he put up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Wyoming Players to Watch