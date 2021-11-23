Wyoming and Grand Canyon both look to start the year with four straight wins when they meet Monday in men's college basketball.

The Wyoming men's basketball team has had a great start to the season. The Cowboys have won their first three games, including a big overtime win over Washington on Thursday.

How to Watch Wyoming at Grand Canyon Today:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)

Live stream the Wyoming at Grand Canyon game on fuboTV:

The Cowboys trailed by four late but came back to send the game to overtime. They took control in the extra period to pull off the five-point win. The close win kept them undefeated and they will try and make it four straight when they travel to Grand Canyon on Monday.

Grand Canyon is also a perfect 3–0 to start the year. The Antelopes' closest game so far was a 14-point win over North Florida. They also beat Prairie View A&M 91–64.

Neither one of these teams will jump off the page at you, but they have played well this year and it should make for a very good game Monday.

Both of these teams will aim to stay undefeated in a game that should be a great under-the-radar contest on Monday night.

