    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Wyoming Cowboys at Grand Canyon Antelopes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wyoming and Grand Canyon both look to start the year with four straight wins when they meet Monday in men's college basketball.
    The Wyoming men's basketball team has had a great start to the season. The Cowboys have won their first three games, including a big overtime win over Washington on Thursday. 

    How to Watch Wyoming at Grand Canyon Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)

    Live stream the Wyoming at Grand Canyon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cowboys trailed by four late but came back to send the game to overtime. They took control in the extra period to pull off the five-point win. The close win kept them undefeated and they will try and make it four straight when they travel to Grand Canyon on Monday.

    Grand Canyon is also a perfect 3–0 to start the year. The Antelopes' closest game so far was a 14-point win over North Florida. They also beat Prairie View A&M 91–64.

    Neither one of these teams will jump off the page at you, but they have played well this year and it should make for a very good game Monday.

    Both of these teams will aim to stay undefeated in a game that should be a great under-the-radar contest on Monday night.

