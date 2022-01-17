Skip to main content

How to Watch Wyoming at Nevada in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wyoming goes for its fourth straight win on Monday night when it travels to Nevada to take on the Wolf Pack.

Wyoming got back on the court for the first time this calendar year when it beat Utah State on Friday night. It was the Cowboys first game since Christmas, but they were able to battle through the rust and pick up the big 71-69 win against the Aggies.

How to Watch Wyoming at Nevada in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Wyoming at Nevada game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was their third in a row, but was their first in the Mountain West Conference after they had their last four games postponed.

Wyoming (12-2) has been a pleasant surprise this year and fortunately for them the unexpected break didn't slow them down.

Monday night they will look to stay hot against a Nevada team that is coming off a win against Air Force on Saturday.

The Wolf Pack (8-6) beat the Falcons 75-68 to improve their Mountain West record to 2-1. They beat New Mexico in their conference opener before losing to Boise State. 

Monday, though, the Wolf Pack will get their toughest test yet in conference play as they take on a red-hot Wyoming team.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

