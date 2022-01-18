Wyoming vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wyoming Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 MWC) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-6, 2-1 MWC) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nevada vs. Wyoming
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Lawlor Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nevada
-2.5
149.5 points
Key Stats for Nevada vs. Wyoming
- The Wolf Pack put up 76.9 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 63.5 the Cowboys give up.
- The Cowboys' 77.1 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 75.4 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
- The Wolf Pack make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
- The Cowboys are shooting 47.9% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 43.5% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.
Nevada Players to Watch
- Desmond Cambridge is posting 16.4 points, 2.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
- Warren Washington leads his squad in rebounds per contest (6.5), and also posts 10.6 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- Will Baker puts up 11.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Kenan Blackshear puts up 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Hunter Maldonado is the Cowboys' top assist man (5.5 per game), and he posts 16.4 points and 5.3 rebounds.
- Graham Ike tops the Cowboys in scoring (19.7 points per game) and rebounding (8.4), and posts 1.4 assists. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Drake Jeffries gives the Cowboys 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He also posts 0.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jeremiah Oden is averaging 9.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 54.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Xavier Dusell is putting up 10.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 42.1% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per game.
How To Watch
January
17
2022
Wyoming at Nevada
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)