Wyoming vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

The Wyoming Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 MWC) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-6, 2-1 MWC) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nevada vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Lawlor Events Center

Favorite Spread Total Nevada -2.5 149.5 points

Key Stats for Nevada vs. Wyoming

The Wolf Pack put up 76.9 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 63.5 the Cowboys give up.

The Cowboys' 77.1 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 75.4 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

The Wolf Pack make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

The Cowboys are shooting 47.9% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 43.5% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.

Nevada Players to Watch

Desmond Cambridge is posting 16.4 points, 2.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Warren Washington leads his squad in rebounds per contest (6.5), and also posts 10.6 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Will Baker puts up 11.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kenan Blackshear puts up 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Wyoming Players to Watch