How to Watch Wyoming vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wyoming Cowboys (22-5, 11-3 MWC) will look to build on a 13-game home win streak when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (12-14, 6-9 MWC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Arena-Auditorium. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wyoming vs. Nevada
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Arena-Auditorium
Key Stats for Wyoming vs. Nevada
- The Cowboys put up only 1.2 more points per game (74.9) than the Wolf Pack give up (73.7).
- The Wolf Pack put up 7.2 more points per game (72.9) than the Cowboys allow their opponents to score (65.7).
- This season, the Cowboys have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have hit.
- The Wolf Pack have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Graham Ike leads the Cowboys in scoring and rebounding, tallying 20.6 points and 9.6 boards per game.
- Wyoming's best passer is Hunter Maldonado, who averages 6.2 assists per game to go with his 19.0 PPG scoring average.
- Drake Jeffries leads the Cowboys in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Wyoming steals leader is Maldonado, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Jeremiah Oden, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Nevada Players to Watch
- The Wolf Pack's Grant Sherfield averages enough points (18.7 per game) and assists (6.5 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Desmond Cambridge is at the top of the Nevada rebounding leaderboard with 5.3 rebounds per game. He also notches 16.9 points and tacks on 2.0 assists per game.
- Cambridge averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wolf Pack.
- Cambridge is at the top of the Nevada steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.7 steals per game and 1.3 blocks per game.
Wyoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Utah State
W 78-76
Home
2/12/2022
San Jose State
W 74-52
Away
2/15/2022
New Mexico
L 75-66
Away
2/19/2022
Air Force
W 75-67
Home
2/23/2022
Colorado State
L 61-55
Away
2/26/2022
Nevada
-
Home
2/28/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
3/2/2022
UNLV
-
Away
3/5/2022
Fresno State
-
Home
Nevada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Colorado State
L 82-72
Home
2/11/2022
Utah State
W 85-72
Away
2/15/2022
San Jose State
W 81-72
Home
2/18/2022
San Jose State
W 90-60
Away
2/22/2022
UNLV
L 62-54
Home
2/26/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
3/1/2022
Boise State
-
Away
3/5/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Nevada at Wyoming
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
