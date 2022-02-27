Skip to main content

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Chandler Jacobs (13) drives to the net against Wyoming Cowboys guard Noah Reynolds (21) and forward Graham Ike (33) and guard Hunter Maldonado (24) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys (22-5, 11-3 MWC) will look to build on a 13-game home win streak when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (12-14, 6-9 MWC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Arena-Auditorium. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Nevada

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Arena-Auditorium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wyoming vs. Nevada

  • The Cowboys put up only 1.2 more points per game (74.9) than the Wolf Pack give up (73.7).
  • The Wolf Pack put up 7.2 more points per game (72.9) than the Cowboys allow their opponents to score (65.7).
  • This season, the Cowboys have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have hit.
  • The Wolf Pack have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.

Wyoming Players to Watch

  • Graham Ike leads the Cowboys in scoring and rebounding, tallying 20.6 points and 9.6 boards per game.
  • Wyoming's best passer is Hunter Maldonado, who averages 6.2 assists per game to go with his 19.0 PPG scoring average.
  • Drake Jeffries leads the Cowboys in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Wyoming steals leader is Maldonado, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Jeremiah Oden, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Nevada Players to Watch

  • The Wolf Pack's Grant Sherfield averages enough points (18.7 per game) and assists (6.5 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Desmond Cambridge is at the top of the Nevada rebounding leaderboard with 5.3 rebounds per game. He also notches 16.9 points and tacks on 2.0 assists per game.
  • Cambridge averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wolf Pack.
  • Cambridge is at the top of the Nevada steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.7 steals per game and 1.3 blocks per game.

Wyoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Utah State

W 78-76

Home

2/12/2022

San Jose State

W 74-52

Away

2/15/2022

New Mexico

L 75-66

Away

2/19/2022

Air Force

W 75-67

Home

2/23/2022

Colorado State

L 61-55

Away

2/26/2022

Nevada

-

Home

2/28/2022

San Diego State

-

Home

3/2/2022

UNLV

-

Away

3/5/2022

Fresno State

-

Home

Nevada Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Colorado State

L 82-72

Home

2/11/2022

Utah State

W 85-72

Away

2/15/2022

San Jose State

W 81-72

Home

2/18/2022

San Jose State

W 90-60

Away

2/22/2022

UNLV

L 62-54

Home

2/26/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

3/1/2022

Boise State

-

Away

3/5/2022

San Diego State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Nevada at Wyoming

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17763082
