Wyoming vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Wyoming vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jaelen House (10) reacts in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 19, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jaelen House (10) reacts in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico Lobos (7-11, 0-5 MWC) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Wyoming Cowboys (14-2, 3-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Arena-Auditorium. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. New Mexico

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Arena-Auditorium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wyoming vs. New Mexico

  • The Cowboys score just 0.6 fewer points per game (77.5) than the Lobos give up (78.1).
  • The Lobos put up an average of 76.9 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 64.1 the Cowboys allow.
  • This season, the Cowboys have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Lobos' opponents have made.
  • The Lobos are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 39.7% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.

Wyoming Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cowboys is Graham Ike, who accumulates 18.8 points and eight rebounds per game.
  • Hunter Maldonado leads Wyoming in assists, averaging 6.3 per game while also scoring 16.3 points per contest.
  • Drake Jeffries leads the Cowboys in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Wyoming steals leader is Maldonado, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jeremiah Oden, who compiles one block per contest.

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Jamal Mashburn, Jr. puts up 17.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Lobos.
  • New Mexico's leader in rebounds is Javonte Johnson with 5.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Jaelen House with 4.6 per game.
  • KJ Jenkins knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lobos.
  • House (two steals per game) is the steal leader for New Mexico while Jay Allen-Tovar (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wyoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/23/2021

Northern Iowa

W 71-69

Home

12/25/2021

South Florida

W 77-57

Away

1/15/2022

Utah State

W 71-69

Away

1/17/2022

Nevada

W 77-67

Away

1/19/2022

San Jose State

W 84-69

Home

1/22/2022

New Mexico

-

Home

1/25/2022

Boise State

-

Away

1/28/2022

Air Force

-

Away

1/31/2022

Colorado State

-

Home

2/8/2022

Utah State

-

Home

2/12/2022

San Jose State

-

Away

New Mexico Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Nevada

L 79-70

Away

1/8/2022

Utah State

L 90-87

Home

1/11/2022

UNLV

L 85-56

Away

1/15/2022

Boise State

L 71-63

Home

1/19/2022

Colorado State

L 80-74

Away

1/22/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

1/25/2022

Fresno State

-

Home

1/28/2022

San Jose State

-

Home

1/31/2022

San Diego State

-

Away

2/5/2022

Air Force

-

Away

2/15/2022

Wyoming

-

Home

How To Watch

January
22
2022

New Mexico at Wyoming

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

pacific
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego at Pacific

3 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) celebrates with forward Jaylin Williams (10) after a play in the second half with South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-59. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Arkansas in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jaelen House (10) reacts in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jaelen House (10) reacts in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wyoming vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Dec 6, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Southern Tigers forward John Walker III (24) and Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrate after the game against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama A&M vs Texas Southern

3 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) skates with the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) celebrates his goal with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates the win against the New York Rangers after the game at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy