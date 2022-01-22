Wyoming vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Wyoming vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Mexico Lobos (7-11, 0-5 MWC) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Wyoming Cowboys (14-2, 3-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Arena-Auditorium. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Wyoming vs. New Mexico
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Arena-Auditorium
Key Stats for Wyoming vs. New Mexico
- The Cowboys score just 0.6 fewer points per game (77.5) than the Lobos give up (78.1).
- The Lobos put up an average of 76.9 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 64.1 the Cowboys allow.
- This season, the Cowboys have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Lobos' opponents have made.
- The Lobos are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 39.7% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cowboys is Graham Ike, who accumulates 18.8 points and eight rebounds per game.
- Hunter Maldonado leads Wyoming in assists, averaging 6.3 per game while also scoring 16.3 points per contest.
- Drake Jeffries leads the Cowboys in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Wyoming steals leader is Maldonado, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jeremiah Oden, who compiles one block per contest.
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Jamal Mashburn, Jr. puts up 17.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Lobos.
- New Mexico's leader in rebounds is Javonte Johnson with 5.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Jaelen House with 4.6 per game.
- KJ Jenkins knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lobos.
- House (two steals per game) is the steal leader for New Mexico while Jay Allen-Tovar (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Wyoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
Northern Iowa
W 71-69
Home
12/25/2021
South Florida
W 77-57
Away
1/15/2022
Utah State
W 71-69
Away
1/17/2022
Nevada
W 77-67
Away
1/19/2022
San Jose State
W 84-69
Home
1/22/2022
New Mexico
-
Home
1/25/2022
Boise State
-
Away
1/28/2022
Air Force
-
Away
1/31/2022
Colorado State
-
Home
2/8/2022
Utah State
-
Home
2/12/2022
San Jose State
-
Away
New Mexico Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Nevada
L 79-70
Away
1/8/2022
Utah State
L 90-87
Home
1/11/2022
UNLV
L 85-56
Away
1/15/2022
Boise State
L 71-63
Home
1/19/2022
Colorado State
L 80-74
Away
1/22/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
1/25/2022
Fresno State
-
Home
1/28/2022
San Jose State
-
Home
1/31/2022
San Diego State
-
Away
2/5/2022
Air Force
-
Away
2/15/2022
Wyoming
-
Home