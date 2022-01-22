Wyoming vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Wyoming vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New Mexico Lobos (7-11, 0-5 MWC) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Wyoming Cowboys (14-2, 3-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Arena-Auditorium. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. New Mexico

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Arena-Auditorium

Arena-Auditorium

Key Stats for Wyoming vs. New Mexico

The Cowboys score just 0.6 fewer points per game (77.5) than the Lobos give up (78.1).

The Lobos put up an average of 76.9 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 64.1 the Cowboys allow.

This season, the Cowboys have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Lobos' opponents have made.

The Lobos are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 39.7% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.

Wyoming Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cowboys is Graham Ike, who accumulates 18.8 points and eight rebounds per game.

Hunter Maldonado leads Wyoming in assists, averaging 6.3 per game while also scoring 16.3 points per contest.

Drake Jeffries leads the Cowboys in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Wyoming steals leader is Maldonado, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jeremiah Oden, who compiles one block per contest.

New Mexico Players to Watch

Jamal Mashburn, Jr. puts up 17.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Lobos.

New Mexico's leader in rebounds is Javonte Johnson with 5.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Jaelen House with 4.6 per game.

KJ Jenkins knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lobos.

House (two steals per game) is the steal leader for New Mexico while Jay Allen-Tovar (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wyoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/23/2021 Northern Iowa W 71-69 Home 12/25/2021 South Florida W 77-57 Away 1/15/2022 Utah State W 71-69 Away 1/17/2022 Nevada W 77-67 Away 1/19/2022 San Jose State W 84-69 Home 1/22/2022 New Mexico - Home 1/25/2022 Boise State - Away 1/28/2022 Air Force - Away 1/31/2022 Colorado State - Home 2/8/2022 Utah State - Home 2/12/2022 San Jose State - Away

New Mexico Schedule