Wyoming vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

How to Watch Wyoming vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) dribbles the ball while defended by San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys (23-5, 12-3 MWC) will look to extend a 14-game home win streak when they take on the San Diego State Aztecs (18-7, 10-4 MWC) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Arena-Auditorium. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. San Diego State

  • Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Arena-Auditorium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wyoming vs. San Diego State

  • The Cowboys record 18.0 more points per game (74.9) than the Aztecs allow (56.9).
  • The Aztecs score an average of 65.6 points per game, the same as the Cowboys allow to opponents.
  • The Cowboys are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 38.0% the Aztecs allow to opponents.
  • The Aztecs are shooting 43.6% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 41.4% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.

Wyoming Players to Watch

  • Graham Ike leads the Cowboys in scoring and rebounding, putting up 20.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
  • Wyoming's best passer is Hunter Maldonado, who averages 6.1 assists per game to go with his 19.1 PPG scoring average.
  • Drake Jeffries leads the Cowboys in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Wyoming steals leader is Maldonado, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Jeremiah Oden, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

San Diego State Players to Watch

  • Matt Bradley is at the top of the Aztecs scoring leaderboard with 16.7 points per game. He also grabs 5.0 rebounds and dishes out 2.7 assists per game.
  • The San Diego State leaders in rebounding and assists are Nathan Mensah with 7.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.6 points and 0.6 assists per game) and Trey Pulliam with 3.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game).
  • Bradley is consistent from three-point range and leads the Aztecs with 1.8 made threes per game.
  • San Diego State's leader in steals is Lamont Butler with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mensah with 2.1 per game.

Wyoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

San Jose State

W 74-52

Away

2/15/2022

New Mexico

L 75-66

Away

2/19/2022

Air Force

W 75-67

Home

2/23/2022

Colorado State

L 61-55

Away

2/26/2022

Nevada

W 74-61

Home

2/28/2022

San Diego State

-

Home

3/2/2022

UNLV

-

Away

3/5/2022

Fresno State

-

Home

San Diego State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Air Force

W 76-64

Home

2/15/2022

Utah State

W 75-56

Home

2/19/2022

Fresno State

W 61-44

Away

2/22/2022

Boise State

L 58-57

Away

2/25/2022

San Jose State

W 77-52

Home

2/28/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

3/3/2022

Fresno State

-

Home

3/5/2022

Nevada

-

Away

How To Watch

February
28
2022

San Diego State at Wyoming

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

