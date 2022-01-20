Skip to main content

How to Watch Wyoming vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Taeshon Cherry (35) drives against Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Basketball Wyoming At Grand Canyon University

The Wyoming Cowboys (13-2, 2-0 MWC) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the San Jose State Spartans (7-8, 0-3 MWC) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Arena-Auditorium. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. San Jose State

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: Arena-Auditorium
Key Stats for Wyoming vs. San Jose State

  • The Cowboys record 77.1 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 70.7 the Spartans give up.
  • The Spartans' 68.8 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 63.7 the Cowboys give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Cowboys have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.
  • The Spartans' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

Wyoming Players to Watch

  • Graham Ike leads the Cowboys in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 20 points and 8.5 boards per game.
  • Hunter Maldonado leads Wyoming in assists, averaging 5.9 per game while also scoring 16 points per contest.
  • Drake Jeffries leads the Cowboys in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Maldonado is Wyoming's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Jeremiah Oden leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

San Jose State Players to Watch

  • Omari Moore leads the Spartans scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
  • Trey Smith is reliable from distance and leads the Spartans with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • San Jose State's leader in steals and blocks is Moore with 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Wyoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Stanford

L 66-63

Away

12/23/2021

Northern Iowa

W 71-69

Home

12/25/2021

South Florida

W 77-57

Away

1/15/2022

Utah State

W 71-69

Away

1/17/2022

Nevada

W 77-67

Away

1/19/2022

San Jose State

-

Home

1/22/2022

New Mexico

-

Home

1/25/2022

Boise State

-

Away

1/28/2022

Air Force

-

Away

1/31/2022

Colorado State

-

Home

2/8/2022

Utah State

-

Home

San Jose State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Santa Clara

L 79-57

Home

1/8/2022

Bethesda (CA)

W 118-43

Home

1/11/2022

Fresno State

L 79-59

Away

1/15/2022

Colorado State

L 78-42

Home

1/17/2022

UNLV

L 81-56

Home

1/19/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

1/22/2022

UNLV

-

Away

1/25/2022

Air Force

-

Home

1/28/2022

New Mexico

-

Away

2/1/2022

Fresno State

-

Home

2/5/2022

Boise State

-

Away

How To Watch

January
19
2022

San Jose State at Wyoming

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
