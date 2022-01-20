How to Watch Wyoming vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wyoming Cowboys (13-2, 2-0 MWC) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the San Jose State Spartans (7-8, 0-3 MWC) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Arena-Auditorium. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wyoming vs. San Jose State
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Arena-Auditorium
Key Stats for Wyoming vs. San Jose State
- The Cowboys record 77.1 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 70.7 the Spartans give up.
- The Spartans' 68.8 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 63.7 the Cowboys give up to opponents.
- This season, the Cowboys have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.
- The Spartans' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Graham Ike leads the Cowboys in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 20 points and 8.5 boards per game.
- Hunter Maldonado leads Wyoming in assists, averaging 5.9 per game while also scoring 16 points per contest.
- Drake Jeffries leads the Cowboys in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Maldonado is Wyoming's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Jeremiah Oden leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Omari Moore leads the Spartans scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
- Trey Smith is reliable from distance and leads the Spartans with 2.1 made threes per game.
- San Jose State's leader in steals and blocks is Moore with 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Wyoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Stanford
L 66-63
Away
12/23/2021
Northern Iowa
W 71-69
Home
12/25/2021
South Florida
W 77-57
Away
1/15/2022
Utah State
W 71-69
Away
1/17/2022
Nevada
W 77-67
Away
1/19/2022
San Jose State
-
Home
1/22/2022
New Mexico
-
Home
1/25/2022
Boise State
-
Away
1/28/2022
Air Force
-
Away
1/31/2022
Colorado State
-
Home
2/8/2022
Utah State
-
Home
San Jose State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Santa Clara
L 79-57
Home
1/8/2022
Bethesda (CA)
W 118-43
Home
1/11/2022
Fresno State
L 79-59
Away
1/15/2022
Colorado State
L 78-42
Home
1/17/2022
UNLV
L 81-56
Home
1/19/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
1/22/2022
UNLV
-
Away
1/25/2022
Air Force
-
Home
1/28/2022
New Mexico
-
Away
2/1/2022
Fresno State
-
Home
2/5/2022
Boise State
-
Away