Nov 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Taeshon Cherry (35) drives against Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Basketball Wyoming At Grand Canyon University

The Wyoming Cowboys (13-2, 2-0 MWC) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the San Jose State Spartans (7-8, 0-3 MWC) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Arena-Auditorium. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. San Jose State

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Arena-Auditorium

Key Stats for Wyoming vs. San Jose State

The Cowboys record 77.1 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 70.7 the Spartans give up.

The Spartans' 68.8 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 63.7 the Cowboys give up to opponents.

This season, the Cowboys have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.

The Spartans' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

Wyoming Players to Watch

Graham Ike leads the Cowboys in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 20 points and 8.5 boards per game.

Hunter Maldonado leads Wyoming in assists, averaging 5.9 per game while also scoring 16 points per contest.

Drake Jeffries leads the Cowboys in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Maldonado is Wyoming's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Jeremiah Oden leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

San Jose State Players to Watch

Omari Moore leads the Spartans scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Trey Smith is reliable from distance and leads the Spartans with 2.1 made threes per game.

San Jose State's leader in steals and blocks is Moore with 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Wyoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Stanford L 66-63 Away 12/23/2021 Northern Iowa W 71-69 Home 12/25/2021 South Florida W 77-57 Away 1/15/2022 Utah State W 71-69 Away 1/17/2022 Nevada W 77-67 Away 1/19/2022 San Jose State - Home 1/22/2022 New Mexico - Home 1/25/2022 Boise State - Away 1/28/2022 Air Force - Away 1/31/2022 Colorado State - Home 2/8/2022 Utah State - Home

San Jose State Schedule