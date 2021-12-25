Wyoming vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Wyoming vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wyoming Cowboys (10-2) take on the South Florida Bulls (5-6) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 1:30 PM ET.
Wyoming
-7.5
123.5 points
Key Stats for South Florida vs. Wyoming
- The Cowboys put up 77.6 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 58.2 the Bulls give up.
- The Bulls put up an average of 56.8 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 63.6 the Cowboys allow.
- The Cowboys make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (37.7%).
- The Bulls have shot at a 37.1% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points fewer than the 39.2% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Graham Ike posts 19.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.4 assists, shooting 56.9% from the floor.
- Hunter Maldonado puts up a team-leading 5.1 assists per game. He is also averaging 15.5 points and 5.1 rebounds, shooting 51.6% from the field.
- Drake Jeffries puts up 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 51.2% from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Xavier Dusell posts 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jeremiah Oden posts 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.0 block.
South Florida Players to Watch
- The Bulls get 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Javon Greene.
- Jamir Chaplin is averaging 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 35.1% of his shots from the field.
- Jake Boggs is averaging 5.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 38.1% of his shots from the floor.
- Russel Tchewa is No. 1 on the Bulls in rebounding (5.4 per game), and averages 5.8 points and 0.9 assists. He also averages 0.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
