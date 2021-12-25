Wyoming vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Wyoming vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Wyoming Cowboys (10-2) take on the South Florida Bulls (5-6) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 1:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch South Florida vs. Wyoming

    Wyoming vs South Florida Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Wyoming

    -7.5

    123.5 points

    Key Stats for South Florida vs. Wyoming

    • The Cowboys put up 77.6 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 58.2 the Bulls give up.
    • The Bulls put up an average of 56.8 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 63.6 the Cowboys allow.
    • The Cowboys make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (37.7%).
    • The Bulls have shot at a 37.1% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points fewer than the 39.2% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.

    Wyoming Players to Watch

    • Graham Ike posts 19.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.4 assists, shooting 56.9% from the floor.
    • Hunter Maldonado puts up a team-leading 5.1 assists per game. He is also averaging 15.5 points and 5.1 rebounds, shooting 51.6% from the field.
    • Drake Jeffries puts up 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 51.2% from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Xavier Dusell posts 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jeremiah Oden posts 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.0 block.

    South Florida Players to Watch

    • The Bulls get 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Javon Greene.
    • Jamir Chaplin is averaging 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 35.1% of his shots from the field.
    • Jake Boggs is averaging 5.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 38.1% of his shots from the floor.
    • Russel Tchewa is No. 1 on the Bulls in rebounding (5.4 per game), and averages 5.8 points and 0.9 assists. He also averages 0.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Diamond Head Classic: Wyoming vs. South Florida

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    1:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

