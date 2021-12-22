Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys (9-1) play the Stanford Cardinal (6-4) at Maples Pavilion on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The game starts at 5:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Maples Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Stanford -1.5 137.5 points

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Wyoming

The Cardinal record 7.3 more points per game (70.1) than the Cowboys give up (62.8).

The Cowboys score an average of 79.7 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 69.8 the Cardinal give up to opponents.

The Cardinal make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).

The Cowboys have shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Cardinal have averaged.

Stanford Players to Watch

Ingram Harrison posts 12.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 3.4 assists, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 31.6% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaiden Delaire averages 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael O'Connell paces his squad in assists per game (3.5), and also puts up 7 points and 2.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Spencer Jones posts 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Maxime Raynaud is putting up 5.8 points, 0.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Wyoming Players to Watch