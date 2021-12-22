Publish date:
How to Watch Wyoming vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wyoming Cowboys (9-1) play the Stanford Cardinal (6-4) at Maples Pavilion on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The game starts at 5:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Stanford vs. Wyoming
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stanford
-1.5
137.5 points
Key Stats for Stanford vs. Wyoming
- The Cardinal record 7.3 more points per game (70.1) than the Cowboys give up (62.8).
- The Cowboys score an average of 79.7 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 69.8 the Cardinal give up to opponents.
- The Cardinal make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
- The Cowboys have shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Cardinal have averaged.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Ingram Harrison posts 12.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 3.4 assists, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 31.6% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jaiden Delaire averages 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Michael O'Connell paces his squad in assists per game (3.5), and also puts up 7 points and 2.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Spencer Jones posts 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Maxime Raynaud is putting up 5.8 points, 0.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Graham Ike is putting up team highs in points (19.6 per game) and rebounds (8.5). And he is delivering 1.4 assists, making 54.7% of his shots from the field.
- Hunter Maldonado is averaging a team-high 4.7 assists per contest. And he is contributing 15.1 points and 4.9 rebounds, making 52% of his shots from the field.
- Drake Jeffries gives the Cowboys 11.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jeremiah Oden is posting 10.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 57.1% of his shots from the field.
- Xavier Dusell is putting up 11.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per game.
