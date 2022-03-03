Wyoming heads to Mountain West rival UNLV on Wednesday night looking to bounce back from a loss on Monday.

Wyoming is starting to see its at-large hopes for the NCAA Tournament started to slip away. The Cowboys have lost three of their last five games and are suddenly in danger of falling on the wrong side of the bubble.

How to Watch Wyoming at UNLV in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Wyoming at UNLV game on fuboTV:

They still have an impressive 23-6 record, but their recent play is hard to ignore. Their last two losses haven't been to bad teams, but they did get upset by a bad New Mexico team a couple of weeks ago.

Wyoming is now in must-win mode and needs to find a way to pick up a big road win at UNLV on Wednesday night.

The Rebels will look to spoil that plan as they try and bounce back from a 86-76 loss to Boise State on Saturday.

The loss to the Broncos snapped a three-game winning streak for the Rebels and dropped them back to 9-7 in the Mountain West.

It has been an overall successful season for UNLV as it wasn't expected to do much this year.

Wednesday the Rebels will look to cap their home season with a big upset win over the Cowboys on Senior Night.

