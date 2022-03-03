Skip to main content

How to Watch Wyoming at UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wyoming heads to Mountain West rival UNLV on Wednesday night looking to bounce back from a loss on Monday.

Wyoming is starting to see its at-large hopes for the NCAA Tournament started to slip away. The Cowboys have lost three of their last five games and are suddenly in danger of falling on the wrong side of the bubble.

How to Watch Wyoming at UNLV in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Wyoming at UNLV game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They still have an impressive 23-6 record, but their recent play is hard to ignore. Their last two losses haven't been to bad teams, but they did get upset by a bad New Mexico team a couple of weeks ago.

Wyoming is now in must-win mode and needs to find a way to pick up a big road win at UNLV on Wednesday night.

The Rebels will look to spoil that plan as they try and bounce back from a 86-76 loss to Boise State on Saturday.

The loss to the Broncos snapped a three-game winning streak for the Rebels and dropped them back to 9-7 in the Mountain West.

It has been an overall successful season for UNLV as it wasn't expected to do much this year.

Wednesday the Rebels will look to cap their home season with a big upset win over the Cowboys on Senior Night.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Wyoming at UNLV in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Stockton Kings

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wyoming at UNLV

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Elfrid Payton (2) picks up the loose ball in front of New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns

By Evan Massey
32 minutes ago
soccer
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Guadalajara

By Christine Brown
32 minutes ago
college soccer
Liga MX

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM

By Christine Brown
32 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits on the bench after a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
54 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) loses a jump ball possession to Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sportsthe
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
54 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
55 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young (21) reach for a rebound in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
57 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy