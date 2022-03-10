Skip to main content

How to Watch Mountain West Tournament, Second Quarterfinal: Wyoming vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 4 Wyoming will take on the No. 5 UNLV in the Mountain West quarterfinal on Thursday night.

Wyoming is the No. 4 team in the Mountain West Conference. The Cowboys ended their season with a fantastic 24-7 record and a 13-5 against conference opponents in 31 total games.

How to Watch Mountain West Tournament, Second Quarterfinal: Wyoming vs. UNLV Today:

Game Date: Mar. 10, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

They were on a two-game losing streaking but broke it right before the end of the season with a win over Fresno State at home. Now, they go back on the road to try and win the coveted bid to March Madness.

UNLV is the team that stands in its way. UNLV is the No. 5 team in the conference, finishing just below Wyoming with an 18-13 overall record and a 10-8 record in conference play, so there is a big gap between the two teams.

The Rebels ended their season with a loss on the road at New Mexico, but they beat Wyoming in the only time the two teams met just last week 64-57 at home. They will look to spoil their season one more time on Thursday.

Wyoming is projected to win this game by the slightest margin possible with a favored spread of -1 point. The total projected points scored in this game is Over/Under 136.0 total points.

