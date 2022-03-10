Wyoming vs. UNLV: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch Wyoming vs. UNLV: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots the ball against Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 seed Wyoming Cowboys (24-7, 13-5 MWC) are taking on the No. 5 seed UNLV Rebels (18-13, 10-8 MWC) in the MWC Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center. Watch the game at 5:30 PM.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. UNLV

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Key Stats for Wyoming vs. UNLV

The 73.8 points per game the Cowboys record are eight more points than the Rebels give up (65.8).

The Rebels put up just 4.6 more points per game (70.3) than the Cowboys give up (65.7).

This season, the Cowboys have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% higher than the 41% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.

Wyoming Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cowboys is Graham Ike, who puts up 19.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Hunter Maldonado leads Wyoming in assists, averaging 6.4 per game while also scoring 18.7 points per contest.

Drake Jeffries leads the Cowboys in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Maldonado and Jeremiah Oden lead Wyoming on the defensive end, with Maldonado leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Oden in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

UNLV Players to Watch

Bryce Hamilton puts up 21.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Rebels.

UNLV's leader in rebounds is Royce Hamm Jr. with 9.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan McCabe with 4.9 per game.

Hamilton knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rebels.

UNLV's leader in steals is Keshon Gilbert with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is David Muoka with 0.9 per game.

Wyoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/23/2022 Colorado State L 61-55 Away 2/26/2022 Nevada W 74-61 Home 2/28/2022 San Diego State L 73-66 Home 3/2/2022 UNLV L 64-57 Away 3/5/2022 Fresno State W 68-64 Home 3/10/2022 UNLV - Home

UNLV Schedule