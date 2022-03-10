Wyoming vs. UNLV: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Wyoming vs. UNLV: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots the ball against Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots the ball against Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 seed Wyoming Cowboys (24-7, 13-5 MWC) are taking on the No. 5 seed UNLV Rebels (18-13, 10-8 MWC) in the MWC Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center. Watch the game at 5:30 PM.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. UNLV

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wyoming vs. UNLV

  • The 73.8 points per game the Cowboys record are eight more points than the Rebels give up (65.8).
  • The Rebels put up just 4.6 more points per game (70.3) than the Cowboys give up (65.7).
  • This season, the Cowboys have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% higher than the 41% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.

Wyoming Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cowboys is Graham Ike, who puts up 19.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
  • Hunter Maldonado leads Wyoming in assists, averaging 6.4 per game while also scoring 18.7 points per contest.
  • Drake Jeffries leads the Cowboys in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Maldonado and Jeremiah Oden lead Wyoming on the defensive end, with Maldonado leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Oden in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Bryce Hamilton puts up 21.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Rebels.
  • UNLV's leader in rebounds is Royce Hamm Jr. with 9.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan McCabe with 4.9 per game.
  • Hamilton knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rebels.
  • UNLV's leader in steals is Keshon Gilbert with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is David Muoka with 0.9 per game.

Wyoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Colorado State

L 61-55

Away

2/26/2022

Nevada

W 74-61

Home

2/28/2022

San Diego State

L 73-66

Home

3/2/2022

UNLV

L 64-57

Away

3/5/2022

Fresno State

W 68-64

Home

3/10/2022

UNLV

-

Home

UNLV Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Colorado State

W 72-51

Home

2/22/2022

Nevada

W 62-54

Away

2/26/2022

Boise State

L 86-76

Home

3/2/2022

Wyoming

W 64-57

Home

3/5/2022

New Mexico

L 76-67

Away

3/10/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Mountain West Tournament: UNLV vs. Wyoming

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17727421
College Basketball

How to Watch Mountain West Tournament, Second Quarterfinal: Wyoming vs. UNLV

By Matthew Beighle42 seconds ago
Feb 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots the ball against Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) during the second half at Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wyoming vs. UNLV: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 seconds ago
Feb 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots the ball against Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) during the second half at Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UNLV vs. Wyoming: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 seconds ago
imago0040770362h
Copa Sudamericana

How to Watch CD Lara vs. Deportivo La Guaira

By Rafael Urbina25 minutes ago
soccer
Soccer

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Brazil vs. Venezuela

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Feb 20, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Houston Cougars and Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) react immediately after double overtime at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wichita State vs. Tulsa: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Feb 20, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Houston Cougars and Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) react immediately after double overtime at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tulsa vs. Wichita State: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jan 5, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch the ACC Quarterfinal Boston College vs Miami

By Adam Childs3 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) drives for the basket against St. John's Red Storm guard Stef Smith (3) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Creighton vs. Marquette: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy