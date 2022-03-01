Skip to main content

How to Watch Wyoming vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots against Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) during the first half at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Graham Ike and the Wyoming Cowboys (23-6, 12-4 MWC) battle the UNLV Rebels (17-12, 9-7 MWC) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Thomas & Mack Center. The matchup begins at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch UNLV vs. Wyoming

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UNLV vs. Wyoming

  • The 70.7 points per game the Rebels record are just 4.9 more points than the Cowboys allow (65.8).
  • The Cowboys' 74.6 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 65.8 the Rebels allow.
  • The Rebels make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • The Cowboys are shooting 46.9% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 41.3% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Bryce Hamilton puts up a team-leading 22 points per contest. He is also totaling 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Royce Hamm Jr. paces the Rebels at 9.3 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.6 assists and 8.4 points.
  • Jordan McCabe leads the Rebels at 4.9 assists per contest, while also putting up 1.8 rebounds and 6.8 points.
  • Donovan Williams posts 13.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field and 43.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Michael Nuga posts 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 39% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Wyoming Players to Watch

  • Hunter Maldonado tops the Cowboys in assists (6.3 per game), and puts up 18.9 points and 5.6 rebounds. He also posts 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Ike is averaging team highs in points (20.3 per game) and rebounds (9.8). And he is contributing 1.4 assists, making 52.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • Drake Jeffries is putting up 10.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.
  • The Cowboys receive 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Jeremiah Oden.
  • Xavier Dusell gives the Cowboys 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Wyoming at UNLV

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
