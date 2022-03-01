How to Watch Wyoming vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots against Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) during the first half at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Graham Ike and the Wyoming Cowboys (23-6, 12-4 MWC) battle the UNLV Rebels (17-12, 9-7 MWC) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Thomas & Mack Center. The matchup begins at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch UNLV vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Thomas & Mack Center

Key Stats for UNLV vs. Wyoming

The 70.7 points per game the Rebels record are just 4.9 more points than the Cowboys allow (65.8).

The Cowboys' 74.6 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 65.8 the Rebels allow.

The Rebels make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

The Cowboys are shooting 46.9% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 41.3% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.

UNLV Players to Watch

Bryce Hamilton puts up a team-leading 22 points per contest. He is also totaling 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Royce Hamm Jr. paces the Rebels at 9.3 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.6 assists and 8.4 points.

Jordan McCabe leads the Rebels at 4.9 assists per contest, while also putting up 1.8 rebounds and 6.8 points.

Donovan Williams posts 13.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field and 43.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Nuga posts 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 39% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Wyoming Players to Watch