How to Watch Wyoming vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Graham Ike and the Wyoming Cowboys (23-6, 12-4 MWC) battle the UNLV Rebels (17-12, 9-7 MWC) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Thomas & Mack Center. The matchup begins at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch UNLV vs. Wyoming
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for UNLV vs. Wyoming
- The 70.7 points per game the Rebels record are just 4.9 more points than the Cowboys allow (65.8).
- The Cowboys' 74.6 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 65.8 the Rebels allow.
- The Rebels make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- The Cowboys are shooting 46.9% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 41.3% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton puts up a team-leading 22 points per contest. He is also totaling 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Royce Hamm Jr. paces the Rebels at 9.3 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.6 assists and 8.4 points.
- Jordan McCabe leads the Rebels at 4.9 assists per contest, while also putting up 1.8 rebounds and 6.8 points.
- Donovan Williams posts 13.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field and 43.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Michael Nuga posts 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 39% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Hunter Maldonado tops the Cowboys in assists (6.3 per game), and puts up 18.9 points and 5.6 rebounds. He also posts 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Ike is averaging team highs in points (20.3 per game) and rebounds (9.8). And he is contributing 1.4 assists, making 52.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Drake Jeffries is putting up 10.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.
- The Cowboys receive 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Jeremiah Oden.
- Xavier Dusell gives the Cowboys 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
