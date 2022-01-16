How to Watch Wyoming vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah State Aggies (10-6, 1-2 MWC) host the Wyoming Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 MWC) in a matchup of MWC rivals at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
How to Watch Utah State vs. Wyoming
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
Utah State
-5.5
145.5 points
Key Stats for Utah State vs. Wyoming
- The Aggies average 77.7 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 63.1 the Cowboys give up.
- The Cowboys' 77.5 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 69.9 the Aggies allow.
- The Aggies make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).
- The Cowboys have shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, six percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Justin Bean leads his team in both points (19.5) and rebounds (10.1) per game, and also averages 2.4 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Brandon Horvath is posting 13.2 points, 2.6 assists and 6.3 rebounds per contest.
- Rylan Jones puts up a team-best 5.5 assists per game. He is also posting 7.4 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 39.8% from the floor.
- Steven Ashworth posts 8.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- R.J. Eytle-Rock is putting up 7.2 points, 2.0 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Graham Ike is No. 1 on the Cowboys in scoring (19.5 points per game) and rebounding (8.4), and averages 1.5 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Hunter Maldonado is putting up a team-high 5.5 assists per contest. And he is contributing 16.0 points and 5.1 rebounds, making 52.9% of his shots from the field.
- Drake Jeffries is posting 10.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 48.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 treys per game.
- The Cowboys get 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Xavier Dusell.
- Jeremiah Oden is posting 8.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 56.1% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
