How to Watch Wyoming vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Utah State Aggies (10-6, 1-2 MWC) host the Wyoming Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 MWC) in a matchup of MWC rivals at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Utah State vs. Wyoming

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: Stadium
  • Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Utah State vs Wyoming Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Utah State

-5.5

145.5 points

Key Stats for Utah State vs. Wyoming

  • The Aggies average 77.7 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 63.1 the Cowboys give up.
  • The Cowboys' 77.5 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 69.9 the Aggies allow.
  • The Aggies make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).
  • The Cowboys have shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, six percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Justin Bean leads his team in both points (19.5) and rebounds (10.1) per game, and also averages 2.4 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Brandon Horvath is posting 13.2 points, 2.6 assists and 6.3 rebounds per contest.
  • Rylan Jones puts up a team-best 5.5 assists per game. He is also posting 7.4 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 39.8% from the floor.
  • Steven Ashworth posts 8.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • R.J. Eytle-Rock is putting up 7.2 points, 2.0 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game.

Wyoming Players to Watch

  • Graham Ike is No. 1 on the Cowboys in scoring (19.5 points per game) and rebounding (8.4), and averages 1.5 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Hunter Maldonado is putting up a team-high 5.5 assists per contest. And he is contributing 16.0 points and 5.1 rebounds, making 52.9% of his shots from the field.
  • Drake Jeffries is posting 10.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 48.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 treys per game.
  • The Cowboys get 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Xavier Dusell.
  • Jeremiah Oden is posting 8.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 56.1% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Wyoming at Utah State

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
