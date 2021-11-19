How to Watch Wyoming at Washington in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Wyoming Cowboys at Washington Huskies in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wyoming goes for its third straight win to start the year when it travels to Washington on Thursday night.
    Wyoming has gotten off to a hot start, as it has won its first two games against Detroit Mercy and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Cowboys have had little trouble, as they won both outings by 38 and 40 points respectively.

    How to Watch Wyoming at Washington Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

    Live stream the Wyoming at Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    On Thursday, the competition gets tougher, but the Cowboys feel they have a great shot at pulling off the upset at Washington after the Huskies struggled in a loss to Northern Illinois to start the season.

    Washington has bounced back with two straight wins against Northern Arizona and Texas Southern, but it hasn't been easy. The Huskies trailed Texas Southern at halftime before they outscored them by 11 in the second half to pick up the seven-point win.

    The Huskies will have to be wary on Thursday night against a Wyoming team very capable of coming to town and getting the win.

    This has the potential to be an interestin under-the-radar game out west to finish off a great slate of games Thursday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Wyoming Cowboys at Washington Huskies

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)
    Time
    11:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
